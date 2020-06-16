THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The sky will be mainly clear this evening and tonight. It is going to be quite comfortable since the air is dry. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s then into the 60s this evening. It is going to be cool overnight with lows ranging from 48-56.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY…
High pressure will remain in control of our weather through Friday. Meanwhile, an upper level low that is spinning around over the Mid-Atlantic Region will start to lift northward, but it will weaken as it does so. Tomorrow will be a gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies. The air will be warmer, but the humidity will remain low. Highs will range from the low and middle 70s at the beaches to 80-85 over interior portions of the state. Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy and pleasant with lows mostly in the 50s. Areas of fog could from especially near the coast.
Thursday will be partly sunny and warmer with highs well up in the 80s. The humidity will edge up a bit, but it will still be in the comfortable range. Thursday night will be partly cloudy and mild with lows 57-65. Patchy fog should form.
By Friday, high pressure will slip offshore, and a southerly flow will pump higher humidity into the state. Dew points are expected to rise into the 60s statewide. The air will also be quite warm with highs in the upper 80s away from the coast. Beach temperatures will be closer to 80 degrees. With the upper level low getting a little closer, there may be a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening.
THE FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND…
Summer officially arrives on Saturday, June 20th at 5:44 in the afternoon, and it is certainly going to feel like summer throughout the weekend, and beyond! Saturday will be mostly sunny and very warm. Highs will range from 85-90, and the air will be humid too with dew points at least in the 60s. Sunday will be partly sunny, hot and humid with highs near 90. There will be relief at the beaches with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s both days.
With the remnants of the upper level low passing through the region, isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up during the heat of the afternoon both Saturday and Sunday. However, they will be hit or miss. Some towns could get a good downpour (which is what we really need), but many cities and towns could go through the weekend completely dry.
NEXT WEEK…
The hot, humid weather will continue Monday and Tuesday. Each day the mercury will rise close to 90 away from the coast. The humidity will remain high too. The first heat wave of the year is possible. It could begin on Sunday and last through at least Tuesday. All we need are 3 consecutive days of 90-degree heat to have an official heat wave n Connecticut. It’ll be close! Both days will be partly sunny and there will be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Perhaps the best chance for a shower or thunderstorm over the next 7 days will be on Monday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
