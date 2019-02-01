FRIDAY RECAP…
The first day of February got off to a very cold start. In fact, we had a 30-degree temperature range across the state early this morning! Colebrook was one of the coldest locations with a low of -20. Meanwhile, the low was 10 degrees in Bridgeport and 11 degrees in New Haven! The temperature at Brainard Airport in Hartford dipped to 4 degrees, but it was much colder at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, where the low was -7! These temperatures were well above record levels. The record low for February 1st for the Greater Hartford Area is -14, set in 1920. The record low for Bridgeport is 0, set in 1961.
Highs this afternoon were in the upper teens and lower 20s, which is a little better than the frigid temperatures we had to deal with yesterday and the day before. Some high cloudiness moved across the state, but we still enjoyed a good deal of sunshine. The clouds were associated with a weak storm that slipped out to sea to the south of New England. The storm produced light snow in New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
With high pressure in place, tonight will be nice and quiet. The sky will be clear, and the wind will be light. These conditions will allow temperatures to drop to some very cold levels. Temperatures will fall back through the teens this evening, perhaps even the single digits where there is a good snow cover. Overnight lows will range from -5 to +10. Some of the coldest locations, like Colebrook, could dip to -10.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…
We don’t have to worry about any storms this weekend! Plus, we will finally climb out of this deep freeze! Tomorrow, Groundhog Day, is looking good. A cold front will approach the state from the north by late in the day. It may stir up some partial cloudiness during the afternoon, but there won’t be any precipitation since the front will have very little moisture to work with. Temperatures will remain below normal with highs 30-35, but that is certainly a big improvement.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the upper teens and 20s. Temperatures will continue to climb on Sunday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. An area of high pressure over New England will keep the wind light. The sky will be partly sunny. Overall, a very pleasant mid-winter day!
A warm front will approach Southern New England Sunday night, but it will be dry and therefore we don’t expect any precipitation. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
NEXT WEEK…
The warming trend will really kick into high gear early next week. In fact, we will have temperatures we normally expect in early spring! A storm will track through the Great Lakes Region on Monday. Ahead of it, a southerly flow of mild air will develop over Southern New England. Temperatures will rise through the 40s to perhaps into the lower 50s Monday afternoon, especially in areas that have very little snow cover. The sky will be partly sunny.
The storm will track to the north of New England on Tuesday and it will drag a cold front across Connecticut during the afternoon. A period of rain is possible early Tuesday morning then we should see some partial clearing. Before the front arrives, temperatures will likely reach the middle 50s! For the Greater Hartford Area, we are forecasting a high of at least 54 degrees, which is the normal high for late March and early April!
A northwesterly wind will deliver a shot of cooler air Tuesday night and Wednesday. Temperatures will fall back into the 20s to near 30 degrees Tuesday night, and highs Wednesday will probably range from 40-45. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny.
A storm system will move into the Northeast Thursday and Friday, but the impact it will have on Connecticut is still not clear. The GFS model is forecasting a colder storm track to the south of New England, while the European Model is forecasting a warmer track with an “inside runner”. That means a storm track to the west of New England. For now, we are forecasting a wintry mix changing to rain on Thursday with highs in the 30s and lower 40s. Rain could change back to a wintry mix before ending on Friday. Highs Friday should be in the 30s and lower 40s once again. This forecast is highly subject to change, but we will keep you updated over the coming days.
JANUARY 2019…
We had record cold in Connecticut on Thursday, the last day of January! The low of -7 in Windsor Locks was not a record. The record for January 31st remains -12, set in 1948. However, Bridgeport ‘s low of 3 degrees set a new record. The previous record was 5 degrees, set in 1965. We also set new records for the coldest “high” temperature for January 31st. The high in Windsor Locks was 12 degrees, which beat the previous record of 15 degrees, set in 1951. The high in Bridgeport was 18 degrees, which beat the previous record of 24 degrees, set in 2015.
January 2019 went into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month. The average temperature was 25.9 degrees at Bradley International, which is 0.2 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation in January was well above normal. The grand total in Windsor Locks was 5.78”, which is 2.55” above normal. This total includes rain, plus the amount of liquid water contained in snow and ice. Total snowfall was 12.4”, which is only 0.1” above normal.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.