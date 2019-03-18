MONDAY RECAP…
It was a cold morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s! The low temperature was 16 degrees in Litchfield, 18 in Willimantic, 19 in Danbury, and officially 22 degrees at Bradley International Airport. Highs this afternoon ranged from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. The normal, or average, high for March 18th is 48 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. Sunshine mixed with some partial cloudiness this afternoon.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
A stray flurry is possible this evening, especially in the Western Hills. Otherwise, high pressure will continue to bring quiet, but chilly weather conditions. The sky will partly cloudy and temperatures will fall back into the 30s this evening. The sun will set at 7:00 pm straight up! Overnight lows will be in the 20s.
THE LAST FULL DAY OF WINTER…
With high pressure in place, tomorrow will be a pleasant day. Sunshine will mix with some partial cloudiness during the afternoon and highs will be in the 40s. The wind won’t be much of a bother. A few scattered wet snow flurries are possible in the afternoon, but many towns will not get one.
The sky will become clear tomorrow night and temperatures will dip into the 20s, perhaps the upper teens in the normally colder locations.
SPRING ARRIVES WEDNESDAY…
Spring will officially arrive at 5:58 Wednesday afternoon. That is when the vernal equinox will occur. After a very chilly start, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s thanks to abundant sunshine! A light southerly breeze will freshen during the afternoon.
Clear skies will give way to increasing cloudiness Wednesday night and temperatures will bottom out in the range of 30-35.
UNSETTLED THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…
A cold front will approach New England from the west on Thursday. Meanwhile a storm will develop near the coast of North Carolina. Spotty light rain and snow is possible Thursday morning, then we can expect periods of rain in the afternoon as temperatures rise well into the 40s.
The forecast becomes tricky Thursday night and Friday morning. Everything depends on the track of the developing coastal storm. The GFS keeps most of the storm offshore and just brushes Cape Cod with some precipitation. However, the European Model is tracking the storm much closer to the coast and pulls colder air into Southern New England. If this happens, rain would change to snow Thursday night and there could be some accumulation by Friday morning. This could have an impact on the morning commute. This is something we’ll have to watch very closely over the next few days.
As the coastal storm quickly moves northward, any precipitation will end Friday morning. A gusty northwest wind will develop, and temperatures are expected to reach the upper 40s. Sky conditions will range from partly to mostly cloudy and there is a pretty good chance rain and wet snow showers will develop during the afternoon due to cold, unstable conditions aloft.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SPRING…
The weekend will start out quite chilly. Highs on Saturday will likely range from 40-45, which is well below normal. Plus, the gusty northwest wind will continue. It’ll be a dry day with partly sunny skies. The sky will become clear Saturday night and the mercury will dip into the 20s in many outlying areas.
Sunday will be much better. The sky will be mostly sunny, and the core of the cold air will lift away to the north and east of New England. This will allow temperatures to rise well into the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees!
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
We don’t anticipate any major changes. Monday should be partly sunny with highs close to 60 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
