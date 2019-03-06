THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
While there will be scattered flurries or areas of light snow early this evening, they’ll all dissipate as the sun sets. Clouds also erode and temperatures drop from the 20s into the teens. Initially it will be breezy, but overnight the wind diminishes… this, combined with a clear sky and snow cover, will allow temperatures to bottom out into the single digits inland and to near 10 degrees along the shoreline. While very cold, it’s won’t be record setting as the record for March 7th is -6 (from 2003). This will end up being the coldest night of the week before a slow rebound kicks in over the coming days.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Tomorrow, after a very cold and sunny start to the day, scattered clouds develop during the afternoon with perhaps some flurries. Temperatures will rebound, peaking in the mid and upper 20s inland and near 30 along the shoreline. The wind kicks in as the day progresses and while breezy, it shouldn’t be *as* windy as today.
Friday, we’ll start out with sunshine but clouds will increase as the day progresses with a weak disturbance heading in our general direction. For the most part, it stays to our south and passes out to sea… it may come close enough to produce flurries or even a little light snow Friday night (especially across southern CT).
THE WEEKEND…
For the weekend, there could be some flurries very early Saturday from that disturbance, as it passes to our south and offshore. In its wake, we expect increasing sunshine as the day progresses – highs should be close to 40. Then Sunday, a more substantial storm system will arrive. In the morning, at the onset, there looks to be an icy mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet before a transition to all rain as temperatures eventually warm well into the 40s. During the afternoon/evening, the rain could be heavy at times.
NEXT WEEK…
Next week, as of now, should start storm-free, dry and briefly mild. Then temperatures, yet again, trend colder Tuesday into Wednesday!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
WINTER STORM WAYNE…
Snowfall totals ranged from 4 to 5” on the low end, to nearly a foot-and-a-half on the high end. The most snow was measured in Pomfret, with a total of 16.5 inches! The swath of heaviest snow was in eastern and northeastern CT (southeast of I-84, east of I-91, northeast of Rt 9). Officially at Bradley International Airport, where the records are maintained for the Hartford Area, 7.6” was recorded. This brings the total for the season up to 38.9 inches.
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.