NOON HOUR UPDATE...
Forecast is looking good, and on track!
Today, we’ll see lots of sunshine… highs mid-60s at the coast, 70s inland.
Tomorrow will be milder, with increasing cloud cover.
The Holiday weekend:
Saturday: cloudy with showers
Sunday and Memorial Day: dry with sun & clouds
Temps should be near or within a few degrees of normal.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-------------------------------
7AM UPDATE...
Good morning! It was a chilly start today! Many communities woke up to temperatures in the 30's. Colebrook checked in with a low of 31, and Falls Village, a low of 32. But, we didn't officially break any records. Although we did come close, the record low for May 21st for the Greater Hartford Area stands at 34 degrees, set in 2002. The record low for Bridgeport is 38 degrees, also set in 2002.
Enjoy a full day of sunshine today, with highs in the 70's in inland CT, while shoreline communities will top out in the 60's thanks to a sea breeze.
OVERVIEW…
High pressure is hunkered in over New England, which is great news for us! We’ll enjoy pleasant weather for the rest of the week, and a gradual warming trend. High pressure will provide subsidence (sinking or downward moving air), which will keep the atmosphere dry. That means we’ll see a mainly clear sky through today. Meanwhile, an upper level low is spinning around over the Tennessee Valley. It is producing a large area of clouds, showers, and thunderstorms. However, high pressure will block this system, keeping it from advancing in our direction until later this week.
TODAY…
With high pressure and dry air in place, we will enjoy another beautiful day! It will be bright and sunny, and temperatures will rise rapidly after a chilly morning. Highs will range from 70-75 over interior portions of the state. The wind will be light in the morning, then an onshore breeze will develop by afternoon. Therefore, temperatures will top out in the 60s in coastal communities.
Tonight will be clear and cool with lows 45-50.
FRIDAY…
By the end of the week, we should see a little more cloud cover as the closed upper low to our southwest begins to open up and move eastward. Still, it will be a nice day with partly sunny skies, and warmer temperatures. Highs will range from 75-80 away from the coast. There will be a rising change for showers Friday evening or Friday night, and it will be milder with lows 55-60.
THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND…
Low pressure will pass by to the south of New England on Saturday and it is expected to bring clouds and the risk of showers. However, we don’t anticipate a washout. Temperatures should still manage to reach 70-75 despite limited sunshine.
By Sunday and Monday, low pressure will move out to sea where it will stall to the southeast of New England. High pressure over the Canadian Maritimes will provide a northeasterly to easterly flow of dry, comfortable air. Sunday should be partly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Monday, Memorial Day, should be very nice as well with partly sunny skies and highs 70-75 away from the coast.
TUESDAY…
High pressure will continue to be the dominant weather feature in the Northeast. Therefore, we can expect another pleasant day with partly sunny skies. Plus, it will be a little warmer with highs well up in the 70s.
WEDNESDAY...
There is the potential for 80-degree warmth by midweek! Wednesday will be partly sunny, but a shower may be possible during the afternoon or evening.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, Melissa Cole
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
