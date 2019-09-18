EARLY AFTERNOON UPDATE...
Today will feature highs in the 65-70° range… about 5 below average, under a mostly sunny sky. Tonight, we hit rock bottom temp-wise, before our rebound commences. We’ll start Thursday between 35 and 45! Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and by the afternoon, temps hit the low 70s. Friday, highs will be close to 80!
The warming trend continues into the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid-80s inland, near 80 along the shoreline.
We’re dry/storm-free through Sunday. It’s not until later Monday that we’ll see our next chance for rain with a cold front, behind it we trend cooler Tuesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
---------------------------------------------
THE REST OF THIS WEEK…
High pressure will be the dominant weather feature in the New England for the rest of the week and beyond. That means we’ll enjoy a lengthy stretch of gorgeous weather! Today will be the coolest day of the week with highs 65-70. Patchy clouds will give way to a sunnier sky during the afternoon. Tonight will be the chilliest night of the week with lows 40-45! However, the mercury will dip into the 30s in the normally cooler locations. Isolated patches of frost are possible, but for most of us our gardens will not be impacted.
Tomorrow and Friday will be mostly sunny, and the air will turn progressively warmer. After a chilly morning, temperatures are expected to reach 70-75 tomorrow afternoon. Tomorrow night will be clear, calm, and chilly with lows in the 40s. The morning chill will wear off quickly on Friday. In fact, the afternoon will be pleasantly warm with highs 75-80!
THE LAST WEEKEND OF SUMMER…
The warming trend will peak this weekend! Saturday should be mostly sunny with highs in the low and middle 80s. Sunday should be partly to mostly sunny and unseasonably warm with highs in the middle 80s! It is the last weekend of the summer season since autumn will officially arrive early Monday, September 23rd with the equinox occurring at 3:50 in the morning.
THE FIRST FEW DAYS OF FALL…
Monday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower 80s. A cold front could stir up a few isolated or scattered showers. On the heels of the front, the sky will become clear and the air will turn cooler Monday night. Lows will be in the 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, breezy and cool with highs in the lower 70s.
THE TROPICS…
Hurricane Humberto continues to gain strength as it moves in the general direction of Bermuda. The center of Humberto will track to the north of Bermuda tonight. Bermuda could be impacted by hurricane force winds (74 mph or higher) or at the very least tropical storm force winds (39-73 mph). Humberto will track far to the east of New England later this week and over the weekend.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
