THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
It is going to be a pleasant Friday evening as we kickoff the first weekend of the autumn season! There will be a few clouds, and temperatures will fall back through the 70s then into the 60s. An onshore flow will allow areas of low clouds and patchy fog to develop overnight. Lows will range from 52-60.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF AUTUMN…
High pressure in the Western Atlantic will pump warm and increasing humid air into Southern New England throughout the weekend. Therefore, it will feel more like summer than fall. Low clouds and patchy fog will burn off tomorrow morning, but clouds may take over again during the afternoon. While many towns will remain dry, a light shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out. If we see enough clouds, temperatures probably won’t rise out of the 70s.
Tomorrow night will be mostly cloudy, mild and muggy. With the rising moisture levels will come the chance for a shower or some spotty drizzle. Also, areas of fog may form. Lows will range from 60-65.
Sunday should start out cloudy and perhaps foggy in some locations. There may be a shower or some drizzle early in the morning. However, the sky is expected to become partly sunny and that’s when temperatures will really take off. Highs will range from the 70s at the coast to the lower 80s over interior portions of the state. The air will be quite humid with dew points in the 60s.
Sunday night will be mild and muggy with patchy fog. Temperatures will hold in the 60s.
NEXT WEEK…
A deep southerly flow will continue to pump warm, humid air into New England Monday and Tuesday. Both days will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine after some morning clouds and patchy fog. Highs will range from the 70s at the coast to 80-85 inland. It’ll be breezy and quite humid with dew points in the 60s to possibly near 70 at some point.
There will be a chance for a passing shower Monday and Tuesday, but it will be dry most of the time. The best chance for showers and perhaps even a few thunderstorms will come Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. That’s when a cold front will slowly move across the state. Since the air will be loaded with moisture, some showers could be quite heavy. That’s good news since we have an ongoing drought. Plus, much of the state hasn’t received any measurable rainfall in more than 2 weeks!
Weather conditions should improve Wednesday afternoon as the cold front moves away to the east of New England. The sky will become partly sunny. Plus, the air will turn cooler and less humid. Highs Wednesday afternoon will be in the 70s.
Temperatures will continue to trend downward Thursday and Friday. Highs Thursday should be near 70 degrees, and it’ll be a nice day with partly sunny skies. By Friday, temperatures probably won’t rise out of the 60s. Morning sun will mix with clouds and there could be an afternoon shower in some locations. The nights will be cooler toward the end of the week as well with the mercury dipping into the 40s.
THE ONGOING DROUGHT…
The drought monitor was on Thursday of this week, and the drought is getting worse. Much of Northern and Eastern Connecticut are in a severe to extreme drought. The rest of the state is either in a moderate drought or abnormally dry. At Bradley International Airport, there has only be 21.73” of precipitation year-to-date. The deficit has grown to 11.52”. Bridgeport has received 29.41” of precipitation this year. The deficit is 2.24”, which isn’t quite as bad, but still all of Southwestern Connecticut is considered abnormally dry.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This morning, the temperature dipped to 34 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which was only 3 degrees above the record low of 31 degrees, set on September 21st in 1962.
SEPTEMBER BENCHMARKS…
Tuesday, September 1st, marked the beginning of the meteorological autumn! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological autumn is all of September, October, and November. Officially, autumn begins 3 weeks from today, on Tuesday, September 22nd. The autumnal equinox will occur at 9:31 am.
During the month of September, the average high drops from 80 degrees on the 1st to 69 degrees on the 30th. The average low drops from 58 degrees on the 1st to 47 degrees on the 30th. We also lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight!
A RECORD WARM AND DRY METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER…
The average temperature from June 1st through August 31st (meteorological summer) was 74.4 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which represents the Greater Hartford Area. This is a tie for the hottest summer on record, and official records date back to 1905! The meteorological summer of 1973 also had an average temperature of 74.4 degrees. Originally, we reported an average temperature of 74.5 degrees for the meteorological summer, which would have been a new record instead of a tie. However, the average temperature has been corrected downward by 0.1 degrees.
The other record of note was the temperature reaching 90 degrees or higher at total of 39 days, which breaks the previous record of 38 days, set in 1983. The seasonal average is 17 days. Not only was this a record for the meteorological summer, it was also a record for any year. It is still possible to have a few more days with highs near 90 degrees this month.
Yet another record was broken. It was driest summer on record in the Greater Hartford Area! Only 4.42” of rain was measured from June 1st through August 31st, which broke the previous summer record of 4.75” in 1965. The deficit was 8.04”. Conversely, in Bridgeport, the deficit was negligible (0.07”) with a total of 10.96” of rain over the same time period.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
