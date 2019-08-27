TUESDAY RECAP…
Our spell of cooler than normal has now lasted 5 days. Lows this morning were in the 40s and 50s. Highs this afternoon were mostly in the lower and middle 70s. The normal (average) low for August 27th for the Greater Hartford Area is 59 degrees, and the normal high is 81. Sky conditions varied from cloudy to partly sunny, but overall it was a very pleasant day.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
With high pressure centered to the east of New England, we now have a southerly flow in place across Connecticut. This milder flow in conjunction with a partly to mostly cloudy sky will keep temperatures from dropping as low as they did in recent nights. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s then into the 60s this evening. Overnight lows will generally range from 55-65.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY…
A cold front will approach New England from the west tomorrow. At the same time tropical moisture associated with Tropical Depression #6 will get drawn northward into the region. The depression is still expected to reach tropical storm strength, and it will be named Erin. While the center of this system will track well offshore, at least some tropical moisture will get pulled into Southern New England. This will enhance the rainfall potential. Tomorrow will feature a mostly cloudy sky, and showers will develop during the afternoon. Highs will be near 80 degrees and the air will turn more humid.
Showers and downpours will move across Connecticut tomorrow night. There may be some embedded thunder. Parts of the state could pick up a quick in or two of rain, but it is hard to pin down exactly where the heaviest rain will fall at this point. Other parts of the state may get by with just a light rainfall. The wet weather will end late tomorrow night and it will be long gone by dawn Thursday.
Thursday is shaping up to be a nice late summer day. The sky will become partly to mostly sunny and temperatures will reach the low and middle 80s. At least a northwesterly flow will deliver somewhat drier air.
FRIDAY…
A weak cold front will approach New England from the west on Friday. It will have very little moisture to work with. That means there will only be a slight chance for a shower in the late afternoon or evening. A southwesterly flow in advance of the front will keep us warm. Highs will be in the middle 80s.
After the front passes through, a dry northwesterly flow will develop Friday night. Temperatures will dip into the 50s and lower 60s.
THE LABOR DAY WEEKEND…
High pressure will build into the region on Saturday and the means the holiday weekend will be off to a beautiful start! Saturday will be mostly sunny, and the humidity will be low. Highs will be near 80 degrees, but temperatures could potentially stay in the 70s. It’ll be a pleasant day for outdoor activities.
The combination of clear skies, light winds, and dry air will allow temperatures to drop well into the 50s Saturday night. There may be some upper 40s in the normally cooler locations.
Sunday will start out nice, but clouds will take over during the afternoon and light rain showers may develop at some point during the afternoon or evening. Temperatures will likely peak in the 70s, so at least it will be a comfortable day.
The risk of showers will continue on Monday, Labor Day. However, a washout appears very unlikely at this point. We are expecting highs near 80 and the air should turn a little more humid.
TUESDAY…
A developing southwesterly flow will usher warm, humid air into Southern New England. Temperatures will likely rise well into the 80s. While most of the day should be dry, a passing shower can’t be ruled out.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.