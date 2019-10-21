Goodbye Nestor
Well, we underestimated Nestor yesterday. It was able to punch through the high pressure cell and make afternoon rain, after all. While the rain has ended, the roads are still wet this morning, so please keep your speeds down. Clearing will start to occur from west to east over the next couple of hours, and today's weather is looking good!
THIS WEEK
Nice Today
Today will be nice! The air will be mild and we will have a mostly sunny sky. High pressure will dominate, bringing about the fair weather. Highs will reach into the 60s, perhaps upper 60s to near 70 in a few towns.
Showers Late Tuesday
Chances for rain increase later tomorrow and tomorrow night. A storm system will move north of the region, dragging a cold front through the state. These showers will be quick-moving, therefore rain amounts will be scant. Showers will exit the state early Wednesday morning.
The rest of the week
Behind Tuesday’s cold front, seasonable and dry weather can be anticipated for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Each day will bring about partly sunny skies with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
Rain Saturday
Rain will be likely Saturday. A storm system will develop in the Tennessee River Valley and move northeastward straight for southern New England. Some of the long-range models suggest a Saturday arrival; others are suggesting Saturday night arrival. Either way, all models are saying there will be a rather direct hit with clouds and rain. Some model output is forecasting over an inch of rain will fall Saturday.
Cooler, drier next Sunday
Nice weather will come Sunday. High pressure will build into the state from the northwest. The air with this system will be colder; highs will only reach between 55 and 60 degrees, after lows in the 30s during the morning.
Meteorologists Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.