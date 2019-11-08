TODAY, 11/8/19…
A strong northwest wind will usher the coldest air of the season into the state today and tonight! Despite a mostly sunny sky, highs will only be in the 30s to possibly near 40 degrees. Wind gusts to 40 mph are possible. The wind chill will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day.
High pressure will move into New England tonight. That means the wind will gradually subside, and the sky will remain clear. This will allow temperatures to drop into the teens and lower 20s. This will result in a hard freeze and record cold is quite possible by tomorrow morning! The record low for the Greater Hartford Area for November 9th is 19 degrees, set in 2003. The record low for Bridgeport is 22 degrees, set in 1971. It’ll be very close!
THE WEEKEND…
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and cold with highs around or just over 40 degrees. However, the wind will be light with a ridge of high pressure cresting over New England. High pressure will move offshore tomorrow night and a light southerly flow will hold temperatures up just a bit. Lows will range from 25-35 across much of the state. We will likely see an increase in cloud cover.
Sunday will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky, and a rain or wet snow shower is possible. However, most of the day will be dry. Plus, a southerly flow of milder air will develop in advance of an approaching cold front, and temperatures will reach 48-55. A southerly breeze will strengthen as the day progresses.
NEXT WEEK…
A cold front will pass through the state on Monday, Veterans Day. At this point, it doesn’t look like there will be much precipitation, if any. The sky should be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will peak in the 40s. Colder air will overspread the state Monday night, and it could set us up for some messy weather on Tuesday. That’s when we’ll have to deal with a coastal storm. It is still too early to get specific, but there is the potential for rain and/or snow. As is often the case, the models are not in agreement with the storm track. We will keep you updated over the coming days since this storm could have a high impact on the state.
Any precipitation will end Tuesday night, and there is little doubt a strong north or northwesterly flow of bitterly cold air will develop as the departing storm intensifies. The air will be even colder than what will be dealing with today. Temperatures should dip solidly into the teens Tuesday night, and the wind chill could drop to zero or below! Record cold is possible as well. The record low for the Greater Hartford Area for November 13th, is 18 degrees, set in 2001. Wednesday should be mostly sunny, but windy and very cold with highs only in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Thursday should be mostly cloudy, and a few flurries or snow showers are possible. However, the cold weather should begin to moderate. Temperatures may be in the teens early in the day, but we are forecasting highs around 40 Thursday afternoon.
