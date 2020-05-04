THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
After a mild start to the week, with temperatures by early afternoon reaching 65 to 70 before cooler air began filtering into the state on a northwesterly breeze. Any isolated showers this evening will diminish with clearing getting underway thereafter. Temperatures by daybreak bottom out between 35 and 40.
TOMORROW…
As high pressure briefly builds into the region, our Tuesday will be dry. But it will be noticeably cooler. Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will only peak in the mid to upper 50s. The normal high for Cinco de Mayo is 68 degrees. It will also be breezy with a northwesterly wind.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Wednesday, we’ll see an increase in cloud cover as a storm system develops to our south. It may come close enough to produce some rain later in the day, at night into early Thursday. Inland, in the higher elevations, some wet snow may mix in! The rest of Thursday will feature more clouds than sun.
We’ll likely end the week on a dry note, with another disturbance swinging in our direction that will spread clouds over the region late Friday. Then, the likelihood for rain goes up Friday night.
THE WEEKEND…
With a storm system slowly departing, we’ll see a continued chance for scattered showers Saturday. Saturday will also be much cooler and windy, with highs near 50. Sunday, as of now, should feature a partly to mostly sunny sky, with highs back in the mid-50s. While still cool for this time of year, at least Mother’s Day appears dry.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday, another storm system could bring more rain to the state late in the day.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
