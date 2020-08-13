9:00 PM UPDATE…
The high temperature at Bradley International Airport was 87 degrees today. The warm spot in the state was Hartford, where the high was 88 degrees. Currently, the sky is partly cloudy. Temperatures are mostly in the 70s, although the temperature has dipped to 69 degrees in Litchfield. The temperature is 72 in Danbury, 73 in Groton, 75 in Waterbury, 77 in New Haven and Meriden, and 78 degrees in Hartford. Dew point temperatures are in the 60s and lower 70s, and many locations are reporting calm conditions at this hour. Overall, a pleasant Thursday evening!
Previous Discussion...
HEAT WAVE #5…
The temperature did NOT reach 90 degrees at Bradley International this afternoon. That means our 5th heat wave of the year came to an end yesterday! It lasted 5 days. The heat wave began on Saturday with a high of 90 degrees. It was 93 degrees on Sunday, 96 on Monday, 95 on Tuesday, and 93 yesterday. Although it was quite hot, no records were tied or broken. We’ve now had 34 days this year with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradley International. We are closing in on the all-time record of 38 days, which occurred in 1983.
The first heat wave of the year was in June, and it lasted 5 days, from the 20th to the 24th. In July, we had three heat waves. The first lasted three days, from the 11th to the 13th. The second lasted 6 days, from the 18th to the 23rd. The third heat wave lasted 8 days! It started on July 25th and it ended on August 1st.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Heavy rain fell along portions of the Connecticut shoreline this afternoon. Our weather watcher in New London reported 0.48” of rain in just 29 minutes! A frontal boundary is now stalled to the south of New England, and drier air will overspread the state tonight. Therefore, clouds are expected to give way to partial clearing. It will be a more comfortable than recent nights. Temperatures will drop back through the 70s after sunset. Overnight lows will be in the 60s, perhaps close to 60 degrees in the Litchfield Hills.
FRIDAY…
The front will remain stalled across the Mid-Atlantic Region. An area of low pressure, currently near the coast of North Carolina, will move out to sea well to the south of New England. This system is being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but they only give it a slight chance of developing into a tropical cyclone. In any event, we don’t have to worry about this storm. That means, we will end the week on a pleasant note. The sky will be partly sunny tomorrow, and the risk of a shower will be very low. Temperatures will rise well into the 80s, but the humidity will be relatively low.
THE WEEKEND…
Over the weekend, Connecticut will be caught between 2 weather systems. There will be a large area of high pressure over Eastern Canada. It will provide a cooler northeasterly to easterly flow. Meanwhile, the stalled frontal boundary to our south will be the focus of clouds and rain. Several waves of low pressure will develop along this front. Therefore, our weather is expected to take an unsettled turn. Sunshine Saturday morning will likely give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon thanks to a strengthening ocean flow. A few showers are possible by evening. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
Sunday will be cloudy and cooler with occasional rain or showers. Highs will only be in the 70s! At least we’ll get a break from the hot weather that we had so much of this summer! I will note some guidance models are not forecasting rain for Sunday. The GFS appears to be the wettest model, while the European Model is keeping us completely dry. We are leaning toward the GFS guidance since it has been performing better than the European Model over the last few weeks.
NEXT WEEK…
Low pressure will continue to bring the risk for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms on Monday as it slowly moves across Southern New England. With mostly cloudy skies, high temperatures should be held to the lower 80s.
A northwesterly flow of drier air will set us up for some fine weather Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days should be partly sunny and comfortably warm with highs in the lower 80s, and nighttime lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
By Thursday, we should see an increase in cloud cover with another frontal boundary potentially setting up to the south of New England. It should be a little warmer with highs in the middle 80s.
THE TROPICS…
Tropical Depression #11 strengthened today, and we now have Tropical Storm Josephine. Josephine is moving across the open Atlantic to the east of the Leeward Islands. This storm is expected to track to the north of the islands through early next week. While that is good news, it will have to be closely watched. Josephine may eventually become a threat to Bermuda, but as a weaker system according to the National Hurricane Center forecast.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
ISAIAS…
Tropical Storm Isaias left a big miss across the state.
A peak wind gust to 75 mph occurred at the Engineering Science Magnet School in West Haven, that’s hurricane force! Here are some additional reports of wind gusts in our state, a small sampling… West Haven: 75 mph, Bridgeport: 68 mph, Lighthouse Point: 66 mph, Windsor Locks: 61 mph, Groton: 58 mph and Willington: 58 mph.
Between Eversource and United Illuminating, over 800,000 customers lost power. For the state, it’s one of the worst outages on record! To give you some perspective, it's far worse than Hurricane Gloria, which left 534,485 customers in the dark in September 1985. Our 4 worst power outages on record have all occurred over the last 9 years! In August 2011, Tropical Storm Irene resulted in 754,000 outages, then 2 months later (October 2011) Winter Storm Alfred left 884,000 customers in the dark. Exactly 1 year later, in October 2012, Superstorm Sandy knocked power out to 856,000 customers.
HURRICANE SEASON UPDATE…
Last week, NOAA, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, released their updated forecast for the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs through November 30th. They are now predicting what could be an “extremely active” season with 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes, and 3-6 major hurricanes! This is a significant upgrade to the initial forecast that was issued in May. The season is already off to a record setting fast pace with 9 named storms (including Isaias), and the season normally peaks in August and September. That means we have a long way to go.
There are a number of reasons why this season could be one of the busiest on record. First of all, sea surface temperatures are warmer than normal in the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean Sea. Also, there is reduced vertical wind shear, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds, and an enhanced west African monsoon. These conditions are expected to last as we go into the late summer and fall. We are currently in an ongoing warm phase of the Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation, and that is the main climate factor behind these conditions.
Connecticut has already been hit by 2 tropical systems this year. Fay had little impact on our state, but Isaias left half of Connecticut in the dark!
JULY 2020...
July went into the record books as the 2nd hottest July on record for the Greater Hartford Area! The average temperature was 78.0 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. The hottest July on record (also the hottest month) was last July (2019) with an average temperature of 78.2 degrees. However, we had 20 days this July with a high of at least 90 degrees. That is a new record for any month for the greatest number of 90-degree days! Last July is now in 2nd place with a total of 19 days. Interestingly, 4 of the 5 hottest Julys on record have occurred between 2010 and 2020.
The hottest temperature in July was 99 degrees on the 19th, and it was 98 degrees on the 27th.
While rainfall varied quite a bit across the state, total rainfall at Bradley International was only 0.98”. That means July was the 4th driest on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The driest July on record was in 1924 when we only received 0.54” of rain.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
