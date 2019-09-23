THE FIRST WEEK OF FALL
Fall Equinox Today!
The autumn season officially began earlier this morning at 3:50 am, when the autumnal equinox occurred. In contradiction to this event, the weather won’t feel much like fall today. We've got morning lows in the 60s and lower 70s. And get this, we're expecting highs in the mid to upper 80s today, not what one normally envisions as fall-like weather.
There will likely be a strong south to southwesterly breeze today, and the air will be more humid with dew points in the 60s. Most of the day will be partly sunny, but an approaching cold front will stir up a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two by early this evening. Showers will linger into tonight, but they will end before dawn tomorrow.
Cooler Tuesday and Wednesday
High pressure will return for tomorrow and Wednesday, and that means we’ll enjoy a couple of very nice days. Tomorrow will be partly sunny and cooler with highs in the 70s. The air will be dry. Tuesday night will be clear and cool with lows near 50. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the low to middle 70s.
Showers Thursday
Warmer weather arrives on Thursday. A cold front is expected to move into southern New England during the afternoon. In advance of the front, there will be a southwesterly flow. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Overall, we can expect a partly sunny day, but a passing shower can’t be ruled out as the frontal boundary moves through the region during the afternoon.
Pleasant Friday
Another area of high pressure will move into the Northeast on Friday. The sky will be mostly sunny, and the air will be dry and mild. Highs will be in the 70s.
The upcoming weekend
We're expecting a pretty nice weekend here in Connecticut. Temps are expected to be close to 80 degrees both days under partly to mostly sunny skies.
THE TROPICS
Tropical Storm Jerry will either remain a strong tropical storm or strengthen back to hurricane strength. The center should track near or over Bermuda tomorrow night or early Wednesday morning.
Tropical Storm Karen has just formed to the south of Puerto Rico. It is expected to slowly move north, across Puerto Rico early this week, and then into the western Atlantic by Friday. All the while, it is expected to remain at tropical storm strength.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.