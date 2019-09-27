FRIDAY RECAP…
Today was a beautiful early autumn day! High pressure provided unlimited sunshine. Morning lows were in the 40s and 50s. Litchfield was one of the cool spots with a low of 42 degrees. The low in Danbury was 43 degrees. However, this afternoon was quite comfortable with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the middle 70s.
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
The sky will remain clear or mainly clear tonight. Patchy fog may form after midnight or in the pre-dawn hours. Temperatures will fall back through the 60s then into the 50s this evening. Overnight lows will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF AUTUMN…
High pressure will move away to the east of New England tomorrow. Meanwhile, a cold front will approach the region from the west. Between these 2 systems, there will be a south-southwesterly flow of warm and slightly more humid air. Highs will range from the 70s at the coast to the lower 80s over northern portions of the state. The sky will be mostly sunny, although we may start to notice a little more cloud cover toward evening.
The cold front will pass through the state tomorrow night. A passing shower or thunderstorm is possible. Some towns could get a burst of heavy rain along with a gusty wind. The wet weather will end after midnight. It’ll be a mild night with lows near 60.
High pressure will push cooler, drier air southward across New England on Sunday. The sky will be mostly sunny, and highs will be in the 70s. The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow for a big temperature drop Sunday night. The mercury will dip into the 40s in many outlying areas by dawn Monday.
NEXT WEEK…
With high pressure in place, September will end quietly on Monday. The sky will be mostly sunny. After a chilly morning, temperatures are expected to reach the lower 70s during the afternoon.
Tuesday, October 1st, will be unseasonably warm. High pressure will move offshore, and a frontal boundary will move into far Northern New England. A southwesterly flow will send temperatures rising into the low and middle 80s! The normal, or average, high for October 1st is 69 degrees for the Greater Hartford area. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and there will be a strong breeze. Tuesday night will be mild and muggy with lows in the 60s.
The front will advance southward across New England on Wednesday. Before the front arrives, temperatures will rise into the 80s again. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.
Showers could linger into early Thursday morning, then the sky should become partly to mostly sunny as a northerly wind ushers drier, cooler air into the state. Temperatures may only reach the mid to upper 60s. If the wind drops off Thursday night, and if the sky remains clear, temperatures will drop into the 30s. Scattered frost is possible.
There will be an autumn chill in the air on Friday with highs in the low and middle 60s. The sky should be sunny in the morning, but some clouds may arrive during the afternoon.
THE TROPICS…
There are still 2 systems in the Atlantic Basin. Karen is now a tropical depression and is centered to the southeast of Bermuda. Karen is expected to continue to weaken this weekend as it drifts westward.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Lorenzo is in the Eastern Atlantic. Lorenzo is still a major Category 4 hurricane. Lorenzo will stay far away from land through early next week. However, the center could pass near or through portions of the Azores by midweek.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
