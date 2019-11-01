OUR RECENT STORM…
A fierce Halloween storm knocked out power to more than 90,000 customers in Connecticut. During the height of the storm, the wind gusted to more than 60 mph in some communities. The peak wind gust was 64 mph at Hammonasset and on New London Ledge. Stony Creek in Branford had a gust to 62 mph, and there was there was a gust to 60 mph at the E.O. Smith High School in Storrs.
Thousands of customers remain without power, and it may take days for power to be fully restored.
OCTOBER 2019…
October went into the record books as a mild and wet month for the Greater Hartford Area. The average temperature was 55.2 degrees at Bradley International, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. Rainfall was 6.94”, which is 2.57” above normal. The warmest temperature was 83 degrees on October 2nd, and the coldest temperature was 33 degrees on the 5th and the 16th. The high temperature on Halloween was 74 degrees, which is a tie for the 2nd warmest Halloween on record!
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A ridge of high pressure will move into New England tonight. The sky will remain clear and the wind will gradually subside. These ideal cooling conditions will lead to a chilly night with the mercury dipping into the range of 25-35. A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for most of Southern Connecticut, where the growing season has not yet come to an end. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for the southern portion of Fairfield County.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF NOVEMBER…
Overall, a nice weekend for early November. Plus, we’ll get an extra hour since Daylight Saving Time (DST) will come to an end. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, but we may see some clouds mix in later in the day. The air will be seasonably cool with highs in the low to middle 50s. The wind will be light. A storm will pass out to sea to the east of New England Saturday night and early Sunday morning, but it will have little or no impact on our weather here in Connecticut. A few light rain showers could move across the state, but the best chance for a period of light rain will be across eastern portions of Southern New England. Sunday will turn out nice with partly to mostly sunny skies and a brisk northwesterly breeze. Highs will be in the low and middle 50s. High pressure will move into New England by late Sunday night. The combination of clear skies and light winds will result in the coldest weather of the season, thus far, with the mercury dipping into the 20s in many outlying areas by dawn.
Don’t forget to turn your clocks back 1 hour when you go to bed tomorrow night! DST officially ends at 2:00 am Sunday morning. It is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and CO detectors to ensure everything will be in good working order throughout the heating season.
NEXT WEEK…
With high pressure in place, Monday should be mostly sunny and brisk with highs 50-55.
A cold front will approach New England from the west on Tuesday. Sunshine will mix with some clouds in the afternoon and temperatures should reach the mid to upper 50s. It now looks like there will only be a slight chance for a shower Tuesday night.
With the front departing to the east of New England, Wednesday will be nice with mostly sunny skies and a brisk northwest wind. Highs will range from 50-55.
A cold front will move through the state on Thursday with clouds and a round of showers. A northwesterly wind could become quite strong during the afternoon. Highs will range from 50-55. The air will then turn sharply colder Thursday night with the mercury dipping into the 20s. The wind will make it feel even colder with wind chill temperatures in the teens by morning.
Friday will be bright and sunny, but windy and unseasonably cold with highs only in the 30s! It’ll feel more like winter!
WINTER STORM ALFRED & SUPERSTORM SANDY…
It was on October 29th in 2011 when a freak pre-Halloween storm named Winter Storm Alfred pounded the state with heavy wet snow. Heavy snow fell in the afternoon and evening, and it all came to an end shortly after midnight. When it was over, 884,000 customers were left in the dark. It was the worst power outage on record for Connecticut! Some customers were without power for 2 weeks. More than a foot of wet snow fell on some Connecticut towns and this happened when many trees still had plenty of leaves. As a result, numerous trees and powerlines came crashing to the ground. Halloween was cancelled or postponed in many communities due to the dangerous conditions.
Exactly 1 year later, on October 29th in 2012, Superstorm Sandy slammed into New Jersey. There was plenty of damage in Connecticut as well with historic coastal flooding. Winds gusted to hurricane force, reaching 76 mph in Groton and Bridgeport. Numerous trees and powerlines were knocked down. It was the state’s 2nd worst power outage on record with more than 856,000 customers left in the dark.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
