THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A cold front will pass through the state this evening with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Some storms could produce briefly heavy rain and gusty winds in a few locations. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the state in a “marginal” risk area for severe storms.
Showers and storms will be gone by later this evening, then we can expect partial clearing overnight. This evening will be breezy and mild with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, then the air will turn drier and cooler overnight. Temperatures by morning will be in the 30s to near 40 with the mildest readings near the I-95 corridor.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SPRING…
It won’t feel much like spring this weekend! A brisk north to northwesterly breeze will usher much cooler air into the state tomorrow. Despite bright sunshine much of the day, highs will only be in the 40s (inland) to near 50 degrees (shore). The cold air will really settle into the state tomorrow night. The mercury will dip solidly into the 20s with some teens likely in the normally colder locations. The sky will be crystal clear.
A huge area of high pressure will build into New England on Sunday. There will be plenty of strong early spring sunshine, but the air will be quite chilly. Highs will only be in the low and middle 40s. At least the wind will become light.
Sunday night will start out clear, but we can expect increasing cloudiness after midnight in advance of the next storm system. It will be a cold night with lows in the 20s.
NEXT WEEK…
The storm will move into the state on Monday. We may get through the morning commute in good shape, but wet snow and rain will become likely later in the morning and throughout the afternoon. It is going to be a breezy, raw day with highs 40-45. Temperatures will actually drop during the afternoon as the precipitation become steadier and heavier.
The storm will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast Monday night then it will move away to the east of New England on Tuesday. Rain and snow will continue Monday night and it will linger into Tuesday morning. Accumulating snow is quite possible with this storm. One of the guidance models we look at (the European Model) is forecasting a 1-5” snowfall over interior portions of the state. However, the GFS model is forecasting very little snow. The storm track is critical, and we’ll keep you updated with new information through the weekend! In any event, weather conditions will improve Tuesday afternoon with some partial clearing. Temperatures are expected to reach 50-55.
Yet another storm will move into the Northeast by midweek. For now, it looks like rain or a wintry mix will develop Wednesday morning then precipitation should be mainly rain during the afternoon. Once again, this all depends on the exact storm track. It’ll be a breezy, raw day with highs in the 40s.
For now, it looks like the end of next week (Thursday and Friday) will be dry and mild. Highs will be in the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.