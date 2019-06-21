THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The rain is finally gone and now we can look forward to a nice evening. The sky will become clear and a northwesterly breeze will usher drier air into the state. Temperatures will be in the low and middle 70s this evening. You will notice the lower humidity too. Overnight lows will range from 52-60.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SUMMER…
Tomorrow will be a nice day for all outdoor activities. We are looking good for the 3rd round of tournament play at the Traveler’s Championship! The sky will be sunny in the morning, then some clouds will mix in during the afternoon. In some locations, there could be a brief passing shower. The air will be seasonably warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Plus, a northwesterly breeze will keep the humidity at comfortable levels. Wind gusts to over 20 mph are possible at times. Even the beaches be warm thanks to the land breeze.
A ridge of high pressure will move into Southern New England tomorrow night. The combination of clear skies and lighter winds will allow temperatures to dip into the 50s in many outlying areas.
Sunday will be Spectacular! The sky will be mostly sunny. After a cool morning, temperatures will rise into the low and middle 80s thanks to the strong early summer sunshine. However, the humidity will remain low since we’ll still have the dry northwesterly flow. It’ll be a terrific day for the final round of the Traveler’s Championship or any other outdoor activities that you may have planned!
MONDAY…
Monday will be dry with high pressure in control most of the day. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny. Morning lows will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees, but the afternoon will be quite warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels will still be in the comfortable range.
TUESDAY…
Tuesday will be the transition day between warm and dry, and hot and humid. A warm front will likely bring cloudy skies and there will be the risk for showers and thunderstorms. Abundant cloud cover will limit highs to the 70s to possibly near 80 degrees.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY…
We’ll likely be feeling some heat both days. Wednesday should be partly sunny with highs 85-90 and the air will be humid. By Thursday, temperatures will likely reach or even exceed the 90-degree mark over interior portions of the state. The sky will be partly sunny. There could be a few spotty showers on Wednesday, but Thursday should be dry despite the heat.
FRIDAY…
Another very warm day with highs 85-90, but the humidity may start to drop a bit thanks to a developing northwesterly flow. The sky should be mostly sunny.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
