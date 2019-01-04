THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
After a pleasant day with highs in the 40s, clouds will increase and thicken this evening and tonight. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s across much of the state this evening. In many towns and cities, temperatures will stay in the 30s overnight. Rain will arrive by dawn.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF 2019…
Tomorrow will be a perfect day to tackle indoor projects. A coastal storm will bring periods of rain. There may be a lull in the wet weather around midday (roughly 11am-2pm), but another round of rain will arrive during the afternoon and it will last into the evening hours. The center of the storm will slip out to sea to the south of New England. That means we can expect a raw northeasterly breeze. Highs will range from the upper 30s in Northern Connecticut to the middle 40s near the coast. There could be a few pockets of sleet and freezing rain in Northern Connecticut tomorrow morning, but most of the state can expect an all rain event.
Rain will end tomorrow night and drier air will move into the state for the second half of the weekend. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the 40s, but a gusty northwest wind will usher much colder air into the state late Sunday and especially Sunday night. That’s when the mercury will dip into the teens and lower 20s.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will start out sunny, but a veil of clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon. Plus, high pressure to our north will keep the cold, arctic air in place. Highs will only be in the range of 30-35. The influx of cold air will set us up for some messy weather late Monday night and Tuesday as the next storm moves into the Northeast. Precipitation will begin as snow Monday night and some accumulation appears likely before we see a change to sleet, freezing rain, and rain. This could have a significant impact on the Tuesday morning commute. At least the storm will move through quickly, which means weather conditions will improve by Tuesday afternoon. We should see some partial clearing and temperatures should reach 40 degrees or higher. The roads will be in much better shape for the afternoon drive home.
It now looks like another storm will swing through Southern New England late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. This storm is expected to bring a period of snow or mixed precipitation during that timeframe. That means we may have to deal with another round of slick travel Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon should be partly sunny and windy with highs near 40.
Thursday and Friday will be dry, windy, and progressively colder. Thursday should be partly sunny with lows in the 20s, and highs in the 30s. Friday should be mostly sunny with lows in the upper teens and highs only around the freezing mark.
DECEMBER 2018…
December went into the record books as a wet and mild month with very little snow. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 33.1 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees above normal. 4.96” of rain was measured at the airport, which is 1.52” above normal. However, we only had 0.2” of snow for the month, which is 7.2” below normal.
2018, A VERY WET YEAR…
For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation for 2018 was 62.75”, which is 16.90” above normal! It is also the 5th wettest year on record and records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905! The wettest year on record was in 2011 when we had 69.23” of precipitation.
For Bridgeport, 2018 was the 2nd wettest year on record with a grand total of 60.40” of precipitation. The wettest year on record was in 1972 when Bridgeport received an incredible 73.93” of precipitation.
By precipitation, we mean total rainfall for the year plus the amount of liquid water contained in snow and ice.
