4th of July RECAP…
Happy 4th of July everyone! It certainly was a hot day with temperatures topping 90 degrees for a second day in a row! The official high was 94 degrees at Bradley International Airport. That makes today the hottest day of the year, so far. The record high for July 4th is 99 degrees, set in 1919 and also in 1911. The air was moderately humid. Dew point temperatures this afternoon ranged from the low and middle 60s over interior portions of the state to around 70 degrees at the coast. Morning sunshine mixed with some partial cloudiness this afternoon, and a few very isolated showers popped up.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
It is going to be a great night for fireworks displays, and there are many! The following is a list of towns that are having fireworks: Haddam, Middlebury, New Britain (Great American Boom), New Canaan, New Haven, Norwalk, and Weston. The sky will be partly cloudy this evening, and the risk of a shower will be very low. Temperatures will fall back through the 80s then into the 70s. The sky will be mainly clear later tonight, and temperatures will dip into the 60s. Areas of fog will form in the pre-dawn hours.
FRIDAY…
Any fog will quickly burn off tomorrow morning. Sunshine will mix with some partial cloudiness during the afternoon, but the risk of a shower or thunderstorm will remain low. Showers and storms are more likely to the west of New England. Temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees or higher for the 3rd day in a row. If than happens, we will have our first heat wave of 2019! Plus, the air will be humid thanks to a southerly flow. The heat index (what you feel) will likely reach the middle 90s in parts of the state.
Friday night will be warm and sultry with lows 68-75. It’ll be a very uncomfortable night without a fan or air conditioner. Areas of fog will form due to the high humidity. A few showers may reach Connecticut, especially after midnight.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JULY…
Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday, especially during the afternoon. That’s when a cold front will slowly push southward into a very warm, humid air mass. Some showers and storms will be capable of producing torrential downpours. Steering winds aloft will be relatively weak. That means showers and storms will move slowly. If they train over the same area, localized flooding could be a problem. Plus, gusty winds are possible near any stronger storms. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees, and dew points will be in the 70s. In other words, the humidity will be oppressive. The sky will be mostly cloudy, but if we have more sunshine than expected, temperatures could top 90 degrees again.
The cold front will slide to the south of New England Saturday night. Showers and storms will come to an end and the humidity will begin to drop. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Sunday is shaping up to be the better of the 2 weekend days! The sky will be partly sunny, and highs will be in the 80s. However, the humidity will be lower thanks to a dry northerly flow. Sunday night will be clear to partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the 50s and lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK…
With high pressure in place, Monday will be partly to mostly sunny. The air will be warm, but dry. Highs will be in the 80s.
Tuesday should be partly sunny and very warm with highs in the mid and upper 80s. The humidity will still be fairly low.
We may be feeling more 90-degree heat by the middle of next week. Wednesday should be partly sunny, and the air will turn more humid.
Thursday will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The air will be warm with highs 85-90 and the air will turn more humid. A cold front will move into Southern New England during the afternoon and that means there will be a risk for showers and thunderstorms.
JUNE 2019 IN REVIEW…
June went into the record books as dry and slightly warmer than normal month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 69.4 degrees, which is 0.9 degrees above normal. There were only 2 days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees. The high was 91 on the 27th and 92 on the 28th. Rainfall for the month was 2.24 inches, which is 2.11” below normal.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
