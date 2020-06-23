TUESDAY RECAP…
The temperature reached at least 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport this afternoon, and that means the first heat wave of 2020 has now been extended to 4 days! The high was 92 degrees on Saturday, 92 on Sunday, 94 yesterday, and 90 degrees today. A couple of isolated showers popped up in Western Connecticut this afternoon, but most of the state remained dry.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A cold front will approach New England from the west tonight. Ahead of the front, a southerly flow will continue to pump very humid air into the state. Overnight lows will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. After a partly cloudy evening, the sky will become overcast tonight. Areas of fog will form especially near the coast. A couple of widely scattered showers may develop toward dawn.
WEDNESDAY…
The cold front will pass through Connecticut tomorrow with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some showers and storms will produce torrential downpours since there will be plenty of moisture in the air. The sky will be mostly cloudy during the morning, then we should see more in the way of sunshine during the mid to late afternoon. Much of the day will be oppressively humid with dew points topping 70 degrees, but the humidity should begin to drop during the late afternoon and evening.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, and a little more comfortable for sleeping. Lows will be in the 60s, but some upper 50s are likely in the normally cooler locations.
THURSDAY…
Sunshine will mix with some partial cloudiness Thursday. The air will be warm, but not too humid. Highs will be in the 80s, but dew point temperatures will be mostly in the 50s. A few isolated or widely scattered thunderstorms could pop up during the afternoon.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
FRIDAY…
We will end the week on a pleasant note. The risk for showers Friday will be very low. It is going to be quite warm with highs in the 80s, but the humidity will remain in check. The sky will be partly sunny
Friday night will be dry and pleasant with lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
THE WEEKEND…
The humidity will be on the rise again as a southwesterly flow develops in advance of a cold front. Saturday will be partly sunny and very warm with highs 85-90. Most of the day will be sunny, but there will be a risk for a thunderstorm in the late afternoon or evening. A south or southwesterly breeze will become stronger as the day progresses.
An area of low pressure will pass through New England on Sunday. That means there will be a pretty good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s to possibly near 90 and the air will be noticeably more humid.
NEXT WEEK…
Low pressure will drift to the south and east of New England Monday and Tuesday. Cooler, drier air will gradually settle into the region from the north. Monday should be partly sunny and seasonably warm with highs in the middle 80s. Tuesday should be partly sunny and a bit cooler with highs in the lower 80s. The risk for showers should be low both days, but a passing shower can’t be completely ruled out.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
