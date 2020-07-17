THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
After a cloudy, dreary day across the state, weather conditions will improve tonight. A warm from will drift away to the east of Connecticut, and scattered showers will come to an end. Evening clouds will give way to a partly cloudy to mainly clear sky overnight. Temperatures will be in the 70s this evening. It will be mild and muggy overnight with lows in the 60s to near 70. Areas of fog are likely.
WEEKEND HEAT…
This year’s 3rd heatwave will kick into gear this weekend. A ridge of high pressure will be the dominant weather feature throughout the weekend, and that means we’ll see plenty of intense July sunshine. Temperatures will reach 90-95 away from the coast tomorrow. Lows Saturday night will range from 70-75. Sunday will be even hotter with highs in the middle 90s! The combination of heat and moderate humidity will send the heat index soaring to near 100 degrees. A heat advisory may be necessary. Sunday will likely be the hottest day of the year, thus far. The hottest temperature so far is 94 degrees at Bradley International, and that occurred twice, on June 22nd, and July 9th. On Sunday, the temperature could rise as high as 96 or 97 degrees over interior portions of the state. At least there will be some relief at the beaches this weekend with highs mostly in the 80s.
Despite the intense heat this weekend, the risk for showers and thunderstorms will be minimal since the atmosphere will be stable with high pressure nearby.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday could potentially be the hottest day when it comes to the heat index. Like Sunday, the air temperature is expected to reach the middle 90s, but the heat index could surpass 100 degrees due to even higher humidity. We will also have to be on the lookout for scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon. Some storms could be strong.
A weak cold front should bring slight relief from the high humidity on Tuesday. However, it will still be hot. Highs should be in the lower 90s, and the sky will be partly to mostly sunny.
Low pressure and a warm front will move into the Northeast by midweek. Therefore, Wednesday should be mostly cloudy and more humid again. There will also be a risk for showers and thunderstorms. Abundant cloud cover is expected to keep temperatures below the 90-degree mark, but it could be close. The heatwave that will begin this weekend is expected to last 4 days, but it could end up being a 5-day heatwave should the temperature somehow reach 90 degrees on Wednesday.
At this point, it looks like Thursday will be partly sunny, hot and more humid again with highs near 90. There will also be a risk for showers and a few thunderstorms.
Friday, should be partly sunny and very warm with highs in the upper 80s.
RECORDS REMAIN SAFE...
Even though we are forecasting the hottest weather of the year this weekend and early next week, record heat is unlikely. The record high for July 18th for the Greater Hartford Area is 100 degrees, set in 2012. The record high for July 19th is 100 degrees, set in 1991. The record high for July 20th is also 100 degrees, set in 1991. The record high for July 21st is 101 degrees, set in 1991.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
