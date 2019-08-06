THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Tonight, will be mostly cloudy, mild and muggy. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 65-72. Areas of fog may form. There may be an isolated shower or two this evening, but most of the state will be rain-free tonight.
WEDNESDAY & WEDNESDAY NIGHT…
An Early Warning Weather Alert remains in effect for tomorrow and tomorrow night due to the possibility for strong to severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has now placed all of Southern New England in a “marginal” risk area for severe weather. An approaching cold front in conjunction with a trough in the upper regions of the atmosphere will stir up scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. While we can’t rule out a shower in the morning, the greatest risk for storms will come in the afternoon and evening. Some storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours that could lead to localized poor drainage flooding. Highs will be in the 80s and the air will be quite humid with dew points in the low and middle 70s.
The severe threat will linger well into tomorrow night. Once again damaging winds and poor drainage flooding will be possible in some towns. If a mesoscale low develops near the coast, then a few rotating storms can’t be ruled out. This is something we’ll be watching closely! It is going to be a mild, muggy night with lows near 70 degrees.
THURSDAY…
Showers and thunderstorms will linger into Thursday morning, especially in Eastern Connecticut. Since the cold front will slowly move across Southern New England throughout the day, a few more showers and storms could pop up during the afternoon. Clouds will mix with some partial sunshine, and temperatures will rise well into the 80s, perhaps the upper 80s. The air will be humid most of the day, but dew points will begin to drop either late Thursday or Thursday night. That’s when the cold front will shift to the east of Connecticut and a drier northwesterly flow will develop.
FRIDAY…
A refreshing day to end the week! The sky will be sunny in the morning then some clouds will mix in during the afternoon. A northwesterly breeze will usher cooler, drier air into the state. Highs will be in the lower 80s, and dew point temperatures will be in the 50s.
THE WEEKEND…
It is shaping up to be a gorgeous weekend for all outdoor activities! Saturday will be sunny and slightly cooler than normal with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The humidity will remain quite low. High pressure will move closer to New England Saturday night. The combination of clear skies, dry air, and light winds will allow temperatures to dip solidly into the 50s in many outlying areas.
Sunday will be another winner! Sunshine will mix with some partial cloudiness during the afternoon. After a cool, comfortable morning, temperatures are expected to reach 80-85 during the afternoon.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be partly sunny and warmer with highs in the 80s. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.
We may see a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday as an area of low pressure moves through New England. Highs in the 80s can be expected and the air will likely turn more humid.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
A RECORD BREAKING JULY…
July 2019 went into the record books as the hottest month on record for the Greater Hartford Area. Keep in mind, we are talking the hottest month on record, not just the hottest July! The average temperature was 78.2 degrees, which is 4.6 degrees warmer than normal. The previous record was 77.9 degrees in July 2013.
July also set a new record for the greatest number of 90-degree days for any month. The grand total was 19 days! The previous record was 17 days in July 2016.
Both records are quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905 for the Greater Hartford Area. That is 114 years of record keeping!
AUGUST AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
The average, or normal, high for August 1st is 85 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area, and the average low is 63 degrees. By August 31st, the average high drops to 80 degrees, and the average low falls to 58 degrees. Average rainfall for the month is 3.93”. The hottest temperature on record for the month of August is 102 degrees, which occurred on August 9th in 2001. The coolest temperature on record is 36 degrees, which occurred on August 31st in 1965. August 1955 was the wettest month on record with 21.87” of rain. That’s when we experienced devastating flooding in the state due to a tropical one/two punch from Connie and Diane.
We lose quite a bit of daylight during the month of August. Sunrise on August 1st is at 5:44 and sunset is at 8:09. That is 14 hours and 25 minutes of possible sunshine. On August 31st, sunrise is at 6:15 and sunset is at 7:26. That is 13 hours and 11 minutes of possible sunshine, which represents a loss of 1 hour and 14 minutes of daylight!
2019 HEAT WAVES…
The 1st: July 3-6 (93, 94, 92, 96). The 2nd: July 9-14 (90, 92, 90, 91, 91, 93). The 3rd: July 19-21 (91, 98, 100). The 4th: July 28-31 (93, 94, 96,90). We’ve now had a grand total of 22 days this year with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradley Int’l Airport, where the official records are kept.
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
