THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The sky will become clear tonight as high pressure and drier air approaches New England from the west. After a mild day with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s, temperatures will fall back through the 40s then into 30s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and 30s.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF 2019…
High pressure will move into the Northeast tomorrow, and that means we can look forward to a very pleasant day! The sky will be mostly sunny, and the air will be unseasonably mild for late December. Highs will be in the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees in portions of Southern Connecticut. These forecast highs are at least 10 degrees above normal! The normal, or average, high for December 28th for the Greater Hartford Area is 36 degrees. Tomorrow night will be clear, and a bit colder will lows in the 20s.
Sunday will start out partly sunny, but an approaching storm will spread clouds into the state during the afternoon. However, rain should hold off until Sunday evening, which is good timing. Before the clouds roll in, temperatures should rise well into the 40s.
Rain will become steadier and heavier Sunday night. Some sleet may mix in over Northern Connecticut. For most of the state, temperatures will remain at or above freezing.
NEW YEAR’S WEEK...
On Monday, a storm will move across the Great Lakes Region. A secondary storm will form along the East Coast and it will slip out to sea to the south of New England. Meanwhile, a cold high pressure system will be hunkered in to our north across Eastern Canada and Northern New England. That means we can expect a raw, rainy day. The rain will be steady in the morning, then it will taper off to occasional rain and drizzle during the afternoon or evening. A raw northeasterly wind will limit highs to near 40, give or take a few degrees. It is possible northern portions of the state will see some sleet mix in with the rain.
Tuesday, New Year’s Eve day, should be mostly cloudy and a rain or wet snow shower is possible. However, we can expect some partial clearing toward evening. Highs will be in the 40s. We will likely be in good shape for New Year’s Eve festivities! The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, but no precipitation is expected. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s, which is pretty nice all things considered!
Wednesday, New Year’s Day, should be partly sunny and breezy with slightly above normal temperatures. Highs should be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Thursday will be quite pleasant with high pressure moving across the Eastern United States. Our sky will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will remain above normal with highs 40-45.
We’ll likely have to deal with a storm on Friday, but what form it takes remains to be seen. As usual, it all depends on the storm track. The European Model has warm track with the storm center passing to the west of New England. Meanwhile, the GFS is forecasting a much weaker storm and it keeps the atmosphere colder. With all of the uncertainties and since the storm is a week away, we will just say there is a chance for rain or a wintry mix for now.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
---------------------------------------------
As of right now, this December ranks in the top 10 for the snowiest (since records have been kept, and they go back to 1905!).
THE SNOWIEST DECEMBERS (GREATER HARTFORD AREA)
45.3” … 1945
35.4” … 1969
27.0” … 1970
23.4” … 2003
22.9” … 1947
21.7” … 1967
21.1” … 2019
20.7” … 2008, 1926
20.3” … 1995
20.0” … 1966, 1915
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
