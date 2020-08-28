THURSDAY RECAP…
The afternoon and early evening hours were quite active with several tornado warnings and numerous severe thunderstorm warnings. The hardest hit towns were Hamden, North Haven, and Branford. It'll be interesting to see if the National Weather Service will send a survey team out to further investigate the heavily hit areas in Southern Connecticut. We will keep you updated!
TODAY…
We will get a break from the unsettled weather as we end the week. After some early morning fog, the rest of our Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds (becoming partly to mostly sunny this afternoon) with highs in the 80s. As high pressure briefly builds into the region, we should remain dry through this evening.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF AUGUST…
The forecast for Saturday is a bit tricky. Showers and thunderstorms are likely with low pressure and a cold front moving into New England. Rainfall will be greatly enhanced as the remnants of Laura is drawn northward. As this happens, there is the potential for torrential/tropical downpours and localized flash flooding, especially later in the day. Additionally, there is a threat for strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening hours. This is something we’ll have to watch closely.
The front and associated moisture shift offshore tomorrow night. Then, a drier northwesterly flow will develop.
Sunday, by far, is the pick of the weekend as we're expecting a partly to mostly sunny sky and low humidity. The air will be seasonably warm with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.
NEXT WEEK AND THE BEGINNING OF SEPTEMBER…
Monday looks great! High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine and dry air. Morning lows will be in the 50s, and afternoon highs will range from 75 to 80.
By Tuesday, September 1st, we should see some changes as high pressure moves offshore and a frontal boundary approaches the region from the west. Because of this, we'll see an increase in cloud cover and a chance for rain/storms later in they day.
It looks like Wednesday will be unsettled as well with a front nearby. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, and the air will be humid. Highs should be in the lower 80s.
We may dry out by Thursday if the front shifts to the east of New England. For now, we are forecasting partly sunny skies, and it should be quite warm with highs in the upper 80s away from the coast.
AN AMAZING RECORD BROKEN THIS WEEK…
The temperature reached 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport on Tuesday, the 25th. So that means we’ve now had 39 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees, which breaks the previous record of 38 days, set in 1983. This is an incredible record to break since the seasonal average is 17 days 90 or higher. Plus, records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905. That is 115 years of official record keeping!
Meteorologists Mark Dixon & Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
