FRIDAY RECAP…
Fortunately, we did not have any issues with flooding today. Flash Flood Watches and Flood Watches were canceled early. Rainfall totals were mostly between 0.25” and 1.0”, although a few locations received more than 1.0”. It was a cool day with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. In some locations, a little sunshine broke through the clouds this afternoon.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
We can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies this evening, but we are looking good for the Friday night football games! Temperatures will be in the 50s and lower 60s this evening. More clearing will take place tonight and overnight lows will be range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Areas of fog will form since the ground is damp and winds will be light.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF SEPTEMBER…
It is shaping up to be a nice autumn weekend! High pressure will move into New England and that is good news if you have outdoor plans! There are plenty of outdoor events, like the Durham Fair and the final days of the Big E. We also have UConn football tomorrow afternoon. The Huskies are taking on the Cincinnati Bearcats at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. Kickoff is at 3:30.
There may be some lingering fog tomorrow morning. Otherwise, Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and mild with a dry northwesterly breeze. Highs will be in the low and middle 70s! The center of high pressure will move directly over New England Saturday night. The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to dip into the 40s in many outlying areas.
With high pressure in place, Sunday will be mostly sunny and winds will be light throughout the day. Afternoon highs will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
A WARM START TO OCTOBER…
A front will be draped across Connecticut on Monday, the first day of October! Therefore, we expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. While a light rain shower can’t be ruled out, most of the day will be dry. It’ll be a mild start to October with highs in the low and middle 70s. The normal, or average high, for October 1st is 69 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
Beyond Monday, there is the potential for some very warm weather. It all depends on the position of frontal boundary that will waver back and forth across New England. Temperatures could reach or even exceed 80 degrees Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Friday may be a little cooler, but temperatures will remain well above normal throughout the week. Plus, most of the week looks dry, which is great news after all the issues we had with flooding this week. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will come Tuesday afternoon and evening as a wave of low pressure drags a cold front southward across New England.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
ed”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.