FRIDAY RECAP…
It was another chilly morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. However, it turned out to be a warm afternoon with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees! In some locations, the temperatures rose more than 40 degrees from the morning low to the afternoon high. That is an impressive rebound!
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
With high pressure in place, tonight will be clear to partly cloudy. It won’t be as chilly as recent nights, but the air will cool down nicely. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 48-58. Patchy fog may form in the pre-dawn hours.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF SUMMER…
High pressure will remain the dominant weather feature throughout the weekend, and that means our weather will remain dry and warm! Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, and highs will be in the low and middle 80s. Even the beaches will be warm with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.
Tomorrow night will be clear and pleasant with lows mostly in the 50s. Patchy fog will likely form after midnight.
Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and unseasonably warm with highs in the middle 80s! After a calm morning, a south to southwesterly breeze will pick up during the afternoon as high pressure shifts to the south and east of New England. The air will turn a little more humid.
It is going to be a nice weekend for all outdoor activities. We have the Bristol Mum Festival, the Guilford Fair, the Orange Country Fair, and the Annual Garlic Festival in Mystic. Plus, the Big E is in full swing until September 29th!
THE FIRST WEEK OF FALL…
The autumn season will officially begin early Monday morning at 3:50 am. That is when the autumnal equinox will occur. However, it won’t feel much like fall Monday with morning lows in the 60s, and afternoon highs the 80s. There will likely be a strong south to southwesterly breeze and the air will be more humid with dew points in the 60s. Most of the day will be partly sunny, but an approaching cold front will stir up a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two by late afternoon or early evening. Showers will linger into Monday night, but they should end before dawn.
High pressure will return for Tuesday and Wednesday and that means we’ll enjoy a couple of very nice days. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the 70s. The air will be dry. Tuesday night will be clear and cool with lows near 50. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the low to middle 70s.
A cold front is expected to move into Southern New England on Thursday. In advance of the front, there will be a southwesterly flow of warmer highs. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Overall, we can expect a partly sunny day, but a passing shower can’t be ruled out.
Another area of high pressure will move into the Northeast on Friday. The sky will be mostly sunny, and the air will be dry and mild. Highs will be in the 70s.
THE TROPICS…
Hurricane Jerry will pass to the north of the northernmost Leeward Islands tonight, then it will pass well to the north of Puerto Rico early tomorrow morning. Jerry will not make landfall until perhaps next week, when the center should track near or over Bermuda Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.