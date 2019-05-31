AFTERNOON UPDATE...
Well… finally, a brighter/milder/dry day is underway across CT! Temps this afternoon top out between 75 and 80 in many towns.
Our forecast is on track:
For Saturday, temps will likely be a couple of degrees warmer than today. While initially dry with sunshine, there is a chance for a late day, isolated storm in western/northwest CT. Sunday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day, highs in the 70s… with a better chance for rain/storms later in the day.
Next week starts out a bit cooler with a chance for a shower on Monday. Then, we should be dry Tuesday/Wednesday and by midweek, temps start trending warmer. Thursday, there will be another chance for rain/storms.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
------------------------------------------
TODAY, 5/31/19
After a cloudy and foggy start, May will end on a very pleasant note! Finally, a day with sunshine and warmer temperatures! The sky will be mostly sunny as temperatures reach 80 degrees away from the coast. Humidity levels will be in the comfortable range. A northwesterly breeze will turn onshore during the afternoon, and therefore temperatures at the beaches will peak in the 70s.
The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow the mercury to drop to 50-55 tonight.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE…
Saturday, June 1st, marks the beginning of the meteorological summer! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological summer is all of June, July, and August. June 1st also marks the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through November 30th.
Tomorrow should be pleasant with partly sunny skies and temperatures that will be a little above normal. We are forecasting highs in the lower 80s away from the coast. The normal, or average, high for June 1st for the Greater Hartford Area is 76 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms could be nearing Western Connecticut by tomorrow evening.
A cold front will approach Southern New England on Sunday. This is when we’ll see a better chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Before the rain arrives, temperatures will rise well into the 70s to possibly near 80 degrees.
NEXT WEEK…
On the heels of the cold front, a strong northwesterly flow will usher in unseasonably cool air for the beginning of next week. Monday should be mostly cloudy, and a few showers are possible. Highs will only be near 70 degrees, but temperatures may not rise out of the 60s in the Litchfield Hills.
Monday night should be downright chilly with lows in the 40s in many outlying areas! Tuesday should feature partly to mostly sunny skies, as the chilly air begins to moderate. Temperatures should reach 70 degrees or a little higher during the afternoon.
Wednesday will be warmer. A developing southwesterly breeze will send temperatures rising into the lower 80s away from the coast. The sky should be partly sunny, and the risk of showers will be low.
There will be a much better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. That’s when low pressure and a cold front will move into New England. It’ll be a warm and more humid day too with highs in the lower 80s expected.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND RECAP…
It was a beautiful Memorial Day weekend! We had to deal with clouds from time to time, but there was plenty of sunshine too. The high temperature at Bradley International Airport on Saturday was 76 degrees. Sunday was the warmest day of the weekend with a high of 90 degrees! It was the first time we hit 90 this year and the first time it was 90 degrees or higher since September 6th of last year! Memorial Day was picture perfect. We enjoyed bright sunshine, a nice breeze, and low humidity. Highs were in the upper 70s and lower 80s. One of the warmest locations in the state was Groton with a high of 83 degrees. Temperatures along the entire length of our coastline dropped through the 70s during the afternoon when the breeze turned onshore. The official high at Bradley International was 82 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
