TODAY, 10/22/19…
A cold front will approach New England from the west today. Meanwhile, the remnants of Nestor will be lurking off the coast, south of New England. These 2 areas of moisture will converge on the region today and especially tonight, and that means we’re in for another round of rain.
We'll see a little sunshine this morning, but it won’t last long. A solid overcast will develop and there will be a rising chance for showers and drizzle during the afternoon. It is going to be a cool day with highs 55-60.
The cold front will move across the state tonight and this will absorb some moisture from Nestor’s remnants. Therefore, showers or periods of rain are likely. A few moderate to heavy showers will mix in as well. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. Overnight lows will be near 50 degrees.
WEDNESDAY…
The cold front will move away to the east of the region tomorrow morning. Showers will end early in the morning, then the sky will become mostly sunny as a northwesterly flow ushers much drier air into the state. It’ll be breezy and seasonably mild with highs in the 60s.
Tomorrow night will be clear and cool with lows 35-45.
THURSDAY…
Thursday will be a beautiful day with high pressure in place. The sky will be mostly sunny, and a south to southwesterly breeze will develop. The afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the 60s.
Thursday night should be clear to partly cloudy with lows mainly in the 40s.
FRIDAY…
Our weather should remain dry through the daytime hours on Friday. Partly sunny skies will likely give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. Highs should range from 60-65.
A batch of showers will move across the state Friday night. Lows will be in the 40s.
THE WEEKEND…
Showers will end early Saturday morning, then a large area of high pressure will move into the Northeast as the day progresses. The sky will become mostly sunny, and the air will be crisp and cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
The combination of clear skies, light winds, and dry air will allow for a big temperature drop Saturday night. Lows will be in the 30s, but some upper 20s are possible in the normally colder locations.
Sunday should be mostly sunny, and the wind will be light with high pressure in place. After a frosty morning, temperatures should reach 55-60 during the afternoon.
SUNDAY NIGHT & MONDAY…
The guidance models diverge quite a bit during this time period. The GFS is forecasting dry weather through Monday with lows in the 30s Sunday night and highs in the lower 60s Monday afternoon. That's what we are going with for now. However, the European Model is forecasting rain Sunday night and Monday with an area of low pressure advancing toward the East Coast. We will be sure to keep you updated over the coming days!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
