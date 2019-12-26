THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Today was cloudy and raw, and we can expect more of the same tonight. There is a slight chance for a sprinkle or perhaps a spotty icy mix in the Northwest Hills. Otherwise, tonight will be mainly dry. Temperatures will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees this evening. Overnight lows will range from 31-37.
FRIDAY…
High pressure will move away to the east of New England tomorrow. Meanwhile, a cold front will approach the region from the north and west. In between these 2 systems, there will be a southwesterly flow of milder air. Highs will range from the 40s in Northern Connecticut to near 50 in southern portions of the state. While the sky will be mostly cloudy, the risk of a shower will be low since the front will have very little moisture to work with.
The sky will become clear Friday night, and the mercury will drop to near freezing.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF 2019…
High pressure will move into the Northeast on Saturday, and that means we can look forward to a very pleasant day! The sky will be mostly sunny, and the air will be unseasonably mild for late December. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees! Saturday night will be clear and colder will lows in the 20s.
Sunday will start out with partly to mostly sunny skies, but an approaching storm will spread clouds into the state during the afternoon. However, rain should hold off until the very late afternoon or perhaps Sunday evening. Before the clouds roll in, temperatures should rise well into the 40s.
Rain will become steadier and heavier Sunday night. Some sleet may mix in over Northern Connecticut. For most of the state, temperatures will remain above freezing.
NEW YEAR’S WEEK...
On Monday, a storm will move across the Great Lakes Region. A secondary storm will form along the East Coast to the south of New England. Meanwhile, a cold high pressure system will be hunkered in to our north across Eastern Canada and Northern New England. That means we can expect a raw, rainy day. The rain will be steady in the morning, then it will taper off to occasional rain and drizzle during the afternoon or evening. A raw northeasterly wind will limit highs to near 40, give or take a few degrees. It is possible northern portions of the state could see some sleet mix in with the rain.
Tuesday, New Year’s Eve day, should start out cloudy and there may be some lingering rain or snow showers. Otherwise, we can expect some partial clearing during the afternoon and highs should be close to 40 degrees. We will likely be in good shape for New Year’s Eve festivities!
Wednesday, New Year’s Day, should be partly to mostly sunny with slightly above normal temperatures. Highs should be in the 30s to near 40 degrees.
Thursday should start out sunny, but we may see an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon as the next storm approaches the region. The European Model brings rain or a wintry mix into the state Thursday afternoon. However, the GFS model holds the precipitation off until Friday morning. We’ll keep you updated!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
---------------------------------------------
As of right now, this December ranks in the top 10 for the snowiest (since records have been kept, and they go back to 1905!).
THE SNOWIEST DECEMBERS (GREATER HARTFORD AREA)
45.3” … 1945
35.4” … 1969
27.0” … 1970
23.4” … 2003
22.9” … 1947
21.7” … 1967
21.1” … 2019
20.7” … 2008, 1926
20.3” … 1995
20.0” … 1966, 1915
