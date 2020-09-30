NOON HOUR UPDATE...
As expected, from the storm system that moved through the region, we had wind gusts 40-50 mph and rainfall totals from 1 to 3” throughout the state. The rain is essentially over… as well as the worst of the wind.
For the rest of today, we’ll see an increasing amount of sunshine as drier air filters in on a northwesterly breezy (the humidity also drops). Temperatures should reach 70-ish this afternoon.
Tomorrow will be a pleasant day… temps start out in the upper 40s and lower 50s, then highs should top out between 70 and 75.
Friday, another cold front arrives but will only generate some scattered showers as it moves through. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the 60s.
The weekend forecast is on track: chilly mornings, cool afternoons… dry both days.
Mark
----------------------------------
TODAY, 9/30/20…
A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Hartford, Tolland and Windham Counties until 1pm.
It was a stormy start out there this morning! A wave of low pressure developed on a cold front that moved through New England. The result was very heavy rain and gusty winds. New London Ledge reported a gust to 56 mph. At the height of the storm Eversource was reporting about 23,000 power outages. It's also a quite balmy, muggy morning with temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s.
Please be careful driving this morning, as there will be plenty of water on the roads and the visibility is greatly reduced. Weather conditions will rapidly improve later this morning as the cold front moves away to the east of the region. Any leftover showers should be gone by midday, then a partly sunny sky will take over during the afternoon. A gusty west-southwest wind will usher much drier air into the state, and dew points will drop through the 50s, then into the 40s during the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will range from the 60s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 70s across much of the state.
Rainfall totals will likely range from 1-2”, but up to 3” could fall in some locations. That much rain over a short period of time could result in poor drainage flooding, and plenty of runoff. Otherwise, this will be a beneficial rainfall for the entire state. It would just be better if the rain fell over a longer period of time.
Tonight will be partly cloudy to clear, and much cooler with lows 50-55. Some upper 40s are likely in the Litchfield Hills.
THURSDAY…
The first day of October will be dry and pleasant! Sunshine will mix with some partial cloudiness during the afternoon, and highs will range from 70-75. There will be a brisk westerly breeze, but it shouldn’t be too strong.
Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy, then we should see an increase in cloud cover toward dawn. Lows will be near 50.
FRIDAY…
A weak coastal storm will develop on Friday and it will track very close to New England. That means we can expect plenty of clouds along with showers or perhaps even a period of steadier rain. It is going to be noticeably cooler too with highs in the 60s.
Rain will end Friday night as the coastal storm moves northward into the Canadian Maritimes. The clouds will clear away, and a northwesterly breeze will usher cool, dry air into the state. Temperatures will dip into the 40s by morning.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF OCTOBER…
We are looking good! Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny, and there will be a cool northwesterly breeze. Highs will be in the low and middle 60s.
High pressure will move across New England on Sunday, and that means we can expect another pleasant day. The sky will be partly sunny. Morning lows will be near 40, and afternoon highs will be in the 60s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Another coastal storm will bring more rain to the state on Monday. The GFS guidance model is forecasting very little rain with the storm track well offshore. However, the European Model is forecasting a much stronger storm with a track close to the coast. If that happens, we could get another heavy rainfall Monday into early Monday night along with a cool northeasterly wind. Either way, temperatures will rise no higher than the 60s Monday.
An area of high pressure could give us a brief period of nice weather on Tuesday. For now, we are forecasting partly sunny skies, and highs in the upper 60s.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This morning, the temperature dipped to 34 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which was only 3 degrees above the record low of 31 degrees, set on September 21st in 1962.
SEPTEMBER BENCHMARKS…
Tuesday, September 1st, marked the beginning of the meteorological autumn! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological autumn is all of September, October, and November. Officially, autumn began on Tuesday, September 22nd. The autumnal equinox occurred at 9:31 am.
During the month of September, the average high drops from 80 degrees on the 1st to 69 degrees on the 30th. The average low drops from 58 degrees on the 1st to 47 degrees on the 30th. We also lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight!
A RECORD WARM AND DRY METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER…
The average temperature from June 1st through August 31st (meteorological summer) was 74.4 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which represents the Greater Hartford Area. This is a tie for the hottest summer on record, and official records date back to 1905! The meteorological summer of 1973 also had an average temperature of 74.4 degrees. Originally, we reported an average temperature of 74.5 degrees for the meteorological summer, which would have been a new record instead of a tie. However, the average temperature has been corrected downward by 0.1 degrees.
The other record of note was the temperature reaching 90 degrees or higher at total of 39 days, which breaks the previous record of 38 days, set in 1983. The seasonal average is 17 days. Not only was this a record for the meteorological summer, it was also a record for any year. It is still possible to have a few more days with highs near 90 degrees this month.
Yet another record was broken. It was driest summer on record in the Greater Hartford Area! Only 4.42” of rain was measured from June 1st through August 31st, which broke the previous summer record of 4.75” in 1965. The deficit was 8.04”. Conversely, in Bridgeport, the deficit was negligible (0.07”) with a total of 10.96” of rain over the same time period.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.