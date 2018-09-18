THE REMNANTS OF FLORENCE…
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for all of Northern Connecticut and Fairfield and New Haven counties through tonight.
TODAY…
The remnants of Florence arrived last night, but the heaviest rain will fall today. Rain will be heavy at times today. Tropical downpours could produce rainfall rates of 2-3”/hour. The result could be localized flash flooding in parts of the state. Small streams and tributaries could go over their banks. Heavy rain will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to poor visibility and potentially deep water on roadways where drainage is poor. There is even the potential for basement flooding since there will be a tremendous amount of runoff. These conditions will affect both the morning commute and the afternoon commute, so please be careful! The air today will also be quite humid with dew points in the low and middle 70s. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. It’ll feel like the tropics.
Rain should end either very late this afternoon or this evening. Rainfall totals in Connecticut should range from 1-3”, but locally higher amounts are possible. For now, it looks like the greatest rainfall totals will be in Northern Massachusetts, where 3-6” of rain is possible. However, there remains uncertainty as to where the heaviest rainfall will occur. We will keep you updated.
While the risk is low, gusty winds or brief tornado can’t be ruled out somewhere in Southern New England. There will be some low level turning in the wind along with some vertical shear. Plus, the air will be very humid and cloud base levels will be low. However, instability will be limited due to abundant cloud cover and lapse rates in the middle part of the atmosphere will be marginal at best. Still, there is an isolated threat for damaging winds.
Rain will end early tonight as temperatures fall back into the low and middle 60s.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY…
Much better! The stormy weather will move away to the south and east of New England and this will allow high pressure to build into the region. Tomorrow morning should be mostly cloudy, but we should see a little more in the way of sunshine during the afternoon. A northeasterly breeze will deliver cooler, drier air. Highs will be in the low and middle 70s, and the humidity will drop.
Thursday should be mostly sunny with high pressure in place. Morning lows will be in the 50s and afternoon highs will range from 70-75.
By Friday, a storm will race by to our north in Canada. This will allow a strong southwesterly flow of warmer air to develop. After morning lows near 60 degrees, temperatures should reach the low and middle 80s Friday afternoon. The humidity will be higher as well and the southwest wind could gust to 30 mph.
A cold front will pass through the state Friday night, but it won’t have much moisture to work with. Therefore, the chance for a shower or thunderstorm is low.
AUTUMN BEGINS THIS WEEKEND…
Autumn will officially arrive on Saturday at 9:54 in the evening. That is when the autumnal equinox will occur. Overall, the weekend is looking good with high pressure expected to build into New England. Saturday is shaping up to be a nice day, with partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. The mercury will dip into the range of 45-55 Saturday night, which will make for some great sleeping weather. Sunday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and highs 70-75. Sunday night will be cool as well with lows 45-55.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The nice weather will carry over into Monday. We are forecasting partly sunny skies for Monday and seasonably mild temperatures with highs in the 70s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
