THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
High pressure will move into New England tonight. The sky will remain clear and the wind will subside. It’ll be cold with temperatures falling into the 20s this evening. Overnight lows will be mostly in the teens. Temperatures will bottom out closer to 20 degrees along the I-95 corridor.
WEDNESDAY…
A storm will develop off the East Coast tomorrow and tomorrow night, but it will pass out to sea far away from New England. Meanwhile, a ridge of high pressure will be in place over the region and that means we’ll enjoy a cold, but quiet day. Sunshine will mix with some partial cloudiness during the afternoon. Highs will only be in the middle 30s, but the wind will be light throughout the day.
Tomorrow night will be clear to partly cloudy and cold. Temperatures will dip into the teens to near 20 degrees.
THURSDAY…
A cold front will approach New England from the west on Thursday. Sunshine will mix with some partial cloudiness during the afternoon and brisk west-southwesterly wind will develop. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees.
The cold front will move through the state late Thursday night. It won’t have much moisture to work with, but a passing flurry or snow shower can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will bottom out in the 20s by dawn.
FRIDAY…
The front will move away to the east of New England and a gusty northwest wind will usher in another shot of cold air. Highs Friday will be in the low and middle 30s, and the wind chill will be in the upper teens and 20s. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny.
High pressure will build into New England Friday night. Clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to drop solidly into the teens, and perhaps 5-10 degrees in the normally colder locations!
A COLD WEEKEND…
The dry weather will carry over into the weekend. That is great news if you have plans to bring your holiday tree home or put up your outdoor decorations. However, it will be cold. Highs Saturday will range from 30-35. The morning will be relatively calm, but a westerly breeze will tend to freshen during the afternoon. At least it will be a bright day with a mostly sunny sky.
A significant storm will move off Carolina Coast on Sunday. However, this storm is expected to move out to sea, not up the coast toward New England. Therefore, we are forecasting a partly sunny day with highs 35-40.
As the storm moves away from the East Coast Sunday night, high pressure will build southward from Canada and it will deliver another shot of cold air. Temperatures should dip into the range of 15-25 by dawn.
MONDAY & TUESDAY…
We will be keeping a watchful eye on another large ocean storm to the south of New England early next week. The latest run of the GFS model keeps the storm well offshore. However, the latest run of the European Model is brushing Cape Cod with light snow on Tuesday. For now, we are forecasting mostly sunny skies for Monday, but it will be windy and cold with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Monday night will be quite cold with lows in the teens. If the storm doesn’t take a track closer to the New England Coast, Tuesday should be partly sunny and cold with highs in the 30s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
