MONDAY RECAP…
Temperatures rose well into the 50s across much of the state today! The high was 57 degrees in Windsor Locks, Hartford, Meriden, Bridgeport, New Haven, and Chester! The normal, or average, high for December 3rd is 44 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. A west to northwesterly breeze gusted to 20-30 mph. A few sprinkles moved across the state this afternoon in advance of a cold front, and in some places, like Hebron, a beautiful rainbow was sighted!
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
There could be a sprinkle or wet snow flurry in some locations. Otherwise, the sky will be partly cloudy and a brisk northwest wind will usher in much colder air. Temperatures will fall back through the 40s going into this evening. Overnight lows will range from 27-35.
TUESDAY…
Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, but blustery and cold. It’ll be about 20 degrees colder than today with highs will be in the mid to upper 30s and the northwest wind will gust to over 30 mph. The wind chill will be in the 20s most of the day.
Clear skies and diminishing winds tomorrow night will allow temperatures to dip into the teens and lower 20s.
WEDNESDAY…
A ridge of high pressure will be in place over New England and that means we’ll enjoy a quiet, but cold day. The sky will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will peak in the middle 30s. The wind will be light throughout the day.
A storm will slip out to sea well to the south and east of New England Wednesday night. That’ll leave us with a clear to partly cloudy night with lows 15-25.
THURSDAY…
The next cold front will approach New England from the west on Thursday. Sunshine will mix with some partial cloudiness during the afternoon and brisk west-southwesterly wind will develop. Highs will range from 35-40.
The cold front will move across the state late Thursday night and early Friday morning. The front won’t have much moisture to work with, but a passing flurry or snow shower can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will bottom out in the 20s by dawn.
FRIDAY…
The front will move away to the east of New England and a gusty northwest wind will usher in another shot of cold air. Highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s, but the wind chill will be in the upper teens and 20s. After some morning clouds, the sky should become mostly sunny.
High pressure will build into New England Friday night. Clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to drop into the teens statewide.
A COLD WEEKEND…
The dry weather will carry over into the weekend. That is great news if you have plans to bring your holiday tree home or put up your outdoor decorations. However, it will be cold. Highs Saturday will be in the low and middle 30s. The morning will be relatively calm, but a westerly breeze will tend to freshen during the afternoon. Morning sunshine will mix with some partial cloudiness during the afternoon.
A significant storm will move off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina on Sunday. Meanwhile, another area of high pressure is expected to build southward into New England. Therefore, we are forecasting a partly to mostly sunny day with a brisk northerly wind and highs in the 30s.
Temperatures should dip solidly into the teens Sunday night due to the combination of clear skies and lighter winds.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
We will be keeping a watchful eye on a large ocean storm to the south of New England early next week. The latest runs of the GFS and the European Model are forecasting a miss, but that could change since the storm is still a week away. For now, we are forecasting mostly sunny skies for Monday and highs 35-40.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
