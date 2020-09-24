NOON HOUR UPDATE...
There has been a notable update to the Drought Monitor:
Southwest CT is now in the 'abnormally dry' category while the areas of 'severe' & 'extreme' drought conditions have expanded to include more of eastern & northern CT! (last time we had measurable rain in the state: 14 days ago)
For the rest of today, scattered mid to high level cloudiness will dim the sunshine at times. Otherwise, it’s another dry day with highs 75-80.
Tomorrow should be a bit brighter, upper 70s to lower 80s for highs.
The weekend forecast is on track, basically more of the same can be anticipated: dry both days with unseasonably warm temperatures… morning lows upper 50s/lower 60s, afternoon highs upper 70s/lower 80s.
Next chance for rain comes Monday -> Tuesday of next week (could be Tuesday now, more than Monday given latest model trends).
TODAY & TOMORROW…
The unseasonably warm weather will continue! Highs today will be near 80 away from the coast. Shoreline highs will be in the 70s due to a developing onshore breeze. Sunshine will probably mix with some clouds as the day progresses. Tonight will be partly cloudy and comfortable with lows in the 50s.
Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny and warm again. Highs will range from the middle 70s at the coast to the lower 80s over interior portions of the state. Tomorrow night will be dry and mild with lows 55-60.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF AUTUMN…
The unseasonably warm weather will peak over the weekend! Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and lower 80s. Saturday night will be quite mild for late September. Lows will be near 60.
A strengthening southerly breeze on Sunday will keep the warm air coming! The humidity will be higher too. Temperatures will likely reach 80-85 Sunday afternoon, especially in towns like Enfield and Windsor Locks. Shoreline highs will be in the 70s. The southerly breeze will gust to 20-30 mph during the afternoon. The sky will be partly sunny, and we took isolated showers out of the forecast. Sunday night will be breezy and balmy with lows 60-65.
NEXT WEEK…
A cold front will bring the chance for showers on Monday. A thunderstorm or two may be possible as well. For the first half of the day, we’ll be in a southerly flow of warm, humid air. Temperatures should reach the upper 70s before the cold front moves through. A drier northwesterly flow should develop later in the day.
Tuesday will be partly sunny and mild with highs in the 70s. Another cold front could send a few showers our way late Tuesday or Tuesday night.
Wednesday should be partly sunny, breezy and somewhat cooler with highs 70-75. The air will turn much cooler later next week. It may take a coastal storm to pull the coolest air into the state Friday and Saturday. Hopefully, the storm will deliver some much-needed rainfall. Fingers crossed!
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This morning, the temperature dipped to 34 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which was only 3 degrees above the record low of 31 degrees, set on September 21st in 1962.
SEPTEMBER BENCHMARKS…
Tuesday, September 1st, marked the beginning of the meteorological autumn! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological autumn is all of September, October, and November. Officially, autumn begins 3 weeks from today, on Tuesday, September 22nd. The autumnal equinox will occur at 9:31 am.
During the month of September, the average high drops from 80 degrees on the 1st to 69 degrees on the 30th. The average low drops from 58 degrees on the 1st to 47 degrees on the 30th. We also lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight!
A RECORD WARM AND DRY METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER…
The average temperature from June 1st through August 31st (meteorological summer) was 74.4 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which represents the Greater Hartford Area. This is a tie for the hottest summer on record, and official records date back to 1905! The meteorological summer of 1973 also had an average temperature of 74.4 degrees. Originally, we reported an average temperature of 74.5 degrees for the meteorological summer, which would have been a new record instead of a tie. However, the average temperature has been corrected downward by 0.1 degrees.
The other record of note was the temperature reaching 90 degrees or higher at total of 39 days, which breaks the previous record of 38 days, set in 1983. The seasonal average is 17 days. Not only was this a record for the meteorological summer, it was also a record for any year. It is still possible to have a few more days with highs near 90 degrees this month.
Yet another record was broken. It was driest summer on record in the Greater Hartford Area! Only 4.42” of rain was measured from June 1st through August 31st, which broke the previous summer record of 4.75” in 1965. The deficit was 8.04”. Conversely, in Bridgeport, the deficit was negligible (0.07”) with a total of 10.96” of rain over the same time period.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
