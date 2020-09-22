TUESDAY RECAP…
The autumn season officially began this morning at 9:31 am! Early this morning, we had near record cold in a few locations. The mercury bottomed out at 33 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which is just 1 degree above the record for September 22nd. The record of 32 degrees was set in 1962. The morning low of 43 degrees in Bridgeport also came withing 1 degree of tying the record. The record is 42 degrees, set in 1962 and also in 1997.
We saw a nice recovery this afternoon. Temperatures reached 70-75 all along the I-91 corridor and in other locations as well. We had some fringe effects from Hurricane Teddy, which is currently moving northward well to the east of New England. We had a veil of high clouds, and a north to northwesterly breeze that gusted to over 20 mph at times. Winds were a lot stronger on Cape Cod and the Islands. Nantucket had frequent gusts to 40-50 mph.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Hurricane Teddy will move northward into the Canadian Maritimes tonight, and that means the impact on New England will lessen. It is going to be a breezy evening, but the wind will tend to ease up a bit overnight. The sky will be partly cloudy to mainly clear, and it won’t be nearly as chilly as recent nights. Temperatures will fall back through the 60s this evening, and overnight lows will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY…
It is going to feel more like summer again for the remainder of this week! Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 70s, and highs Thursday and Friday will be near 80 degrees away from the coast. The temperature could top 80 degrees on Friday over interior portions of the state! Nighttime lows will be mostly in the 50s. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly sunny. Unfortunately, there is no rain in sight. Our weather will remain dry through Friday.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF AUTUMN…
The warm weather will carry over into the weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the 70s and lower 80s, and temperatures could reach 80 again on Sunday. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny. We should see a little more cloud cover on Sunday, and a shower is possible. Otherwise, we can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine.
Showers are more likely Sunday night in advance of an approaching cold front.
NEXT WEEK…
The cold front will sweep across the state on Monday. There will be a decent chance for showers in the morning, then we should see some partial clearing during the afternoon. While Monday’s showers won’t be a drought buster, we’ll take any rain we can get. Portions of Connecticut remain in a severe to extreme drought. There may be another chance for showers on Tuesday with the arrival of another cold front. Temperatures will remain above normal on Monday with highs in the upper 70s expected. We should see a return to more seasonable weather on Tuesday with highs 70-75, and we can expect even more cooling as the week progresses.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This morning, the temperature dipped to 34 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which was only 3 degrees above the record low of 31 degrees, set on September 21st in 1962.
SEPTEMBER BENCHMARKS…
During the month of September, the average high drops from 80 degrees on the 1st to 69 degrees on the 30th. The average low drops from 58 degrees on the 1st to 47 degrees on the 30th. We also lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight!
During the month of September, the average high drops from 80 degrees on the 1st to 69 degrees on the 30th. The average low drops from 58 degrees on the 1st to 47 degrees on the 30th. We also lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight!
A RECORD WARM AND DRY METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER…
The average temperature from June 1st through August 31st (meteorological summer) was 74.4 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which represents the Greater Hartford Area. This is a tie for the hottest summer on record, and official records date back to 1905! The meteorological summer of 1973 also had an average temperature of 74.4 degrees. Originally, we reported an average temperature of 74.5 degrees for the meteorological summer, which would have been a new record instead of a tie. However, the average temperature has been corrected downward by 0.1 degrees.
The other record of note was the temperature reaching 90 degrees or higher at total of 39 days, which breaks the previous record of 38 days, set in 1983. The seasonal average is 17 days. Not only was this a record for the meteorological summer, it was also a record for any year. It is still possible to have a few more days with highs near 90 degrees this month.
Yet another record was broken. It was driest summer on record in the Greater Hartford Area! Only 4.42” of rain was measured from June 1st through August 31st, which broke the previous summer record of 4.75” in 1965. The deficit was 8.04”. Conversely, in Bridgeport, the deficit was negligible (0.07”) with a total of 10.96” of rain over the same time period.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
