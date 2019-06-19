THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The sky will be mostly cloudy, and the air will be mild and muggy. Temperatures will be mostly in the 70s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 60s, and dew points will be in the 60s as well. There will be a chance for a shower, but dry weather will prevail most of the time.
THURSDAY…
A significant wave of low pressure will approach New England from the west tomorrow and this drive a warm front northward into Southern New England. That means tomorrow will be cloudy and unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms. While most of the day will be rain-free, some showers and storms will be capable of producing very heavy rain since the atmosphere will be loaded with moisture. Highs will be in the 70s at best, and the air will remain humid. Hopefully, play for the first round of tournament play at the Traveler’s Championship won’t be adversely impacted.
The risk of showers and storms will continue tomorrow night as low pressure moves through Southern New England. Once again, locally heavy rainfall is possible. It is going to be a mild, muggy night with lows in the 60s.
FRIDAY…
The storm will move out to sea to the east of New England on Friday. Rain is likely in the morning, but it should end around midday. We should then see some partial clearing during the afternoon. A strong northwesterly breeze will develop and the humidity will begin to drop. Highs will be in the 70s. The 2nd round of play at the Traveler’s Championship may be impacted or delayed due to rainy conditions in the morning.
The dry northwesterly flow will bring clearing skies Friday night and temperatures will bottom out in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
Summer will officially begin Friday morning! The summer solstice will occur at 11:54 am.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SUMMER…
Saturday is shaping up to be a beautiful day and that is great news for the 3rd round of tournament play at the Traveler’s Championship! The sky will be mostly sunny, and the air will be seasonably warm with highs in the lower 80s. Plus, a northwesterly breeze will keep the humidity at comfortable levels.
A ridge of high pressure will move into Southern New England Saturday night. The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to dip into the 50s in many outlying areas.
Sunday will be nice well. The sky will be mostly sunny. After a cool morning, temperatures will rise into the 80s thanks to the strong early summer sunshine. However, the humidity will remain low. It’ll be a terrific day for the final round of the Traveler’s Championship!
NEXT WEEK…
We’ll be feeling some heat early next week, and we may have our first heat wave of 2019. For a heat wave to occur, we must have a minimum of 3 consecutive days with temperatures reaching or exceeding 90 degrees.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy, hot and more humid. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees away from the coast. A couple of showers and thunderstorms could pop up during the afternoon.
Tuesday should be partly sunny and hot with highs near 90. The humidity may start to drop a little during the afternoon thanks to a developing northwesterly flow. The risk of showers should be low.
More of the same can be expected on Wednesday. It should be partly sunny and hot with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
