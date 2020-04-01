THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
April is off to a cool, but pleasant start! Temperatures will fall back through the 40s this evening, and overnight lows will be in the 30s. The sky will be partly cloudy, and a north to northwesterly breeze will gather strength as a big ocean storm develops offshore of New England.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
The storm will get absorbed into a huge upper level low that will spin around and wobble to the east of New England. The storm will drift a little to the west (retrograde) tomorrow. Therefore, we can expect some changes here in Connecticut. The sky will become cloudy, and there will be a rising chance for showers during the afternoon. Plus, the north-northwesterly wind will gust to over 30 mph at times. It is going to be a cool day with highs 50-55.
Tomorrow night will be wet with periods of rain and a gusty wind. Lows will be near 40.
The storm will continue to circulate clouds and showers into the state on Friday. However, we may see some clearing later in the day as drier air moves down from the north. It is going to remain quite breezy and cool with highs in the 50s at best.
The sky will become clear Friday night and the wind will subside. Lows will range from 35-40.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF APRIL…
By this weekend, the large upper level low will have moved far away to the east of New England. This will allow a ridge of high pressure become the dominant weather feature. That is great news for us! Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny, and the wind will be light. The afternoon will be quite comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday night will be mainly clear, calm and chilly with lows 30-35. Some upper 20s are possible in the normally colder locations.
Sunday will start out sunny, then we should see a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon as a weak disturbance approaches New England from the west. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees! While a shower can’t be ruled out during the afternoon or evening, the risk will be low.
MONDAY…
Monday will be partly sunny and mild with highs in the 60s.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY…
A warm front will move into Southern New England during this time period. On a positive note, it will be mild both days with highs in the 60s. On the downside, the sky will be mostly cloudy, and there will be a chance for some April showers.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
