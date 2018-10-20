9:00 PM UPDATE…
Sky conditions range from mainly clear to mostly cloudy at this hour. A few light rain showers have moved into far western portions of Litchfield County. Temperatures range from 42 degrees in Litchfield to 52 degrees in Bridgeport. The temperature is 50 degrees in Hartford and 49 degrees in Waterbury, New Haven and Groton. Winds are very light and in many locations, conditions are calm.
Showers will continue to overspread the rest of the state tonight and a northwesterly wind will get stronger toward dawn.
Previous Discussion…
SATURDAY RECAP…
Sky conditions varied from sunny to mostly cloudy today and we had a few showers in the state from time to time. It was a comfortable day with highs in the low and middle 60s. The official high at Bradley International Airport was 64 degrees, which is 2 degrees above the normal high for October 20th.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
A low pressure system and a cold front will move into New England tonight. The result will be a lot of clouds and a few scattered showers. Later tonight, when the atmosphere turns colder, there could be some wet snow in the higher elevations. Temperatures will fall back through the 50s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 37-45.
SUNDAY…
While today was comfortable, tomorrow will be windy and chilly. Highs will range from the low and middle 40s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 50s along the I-95 corridor. A northwest wind will gust to 30-40 mph and that will certainly make the air feel even colder. Winds chills will be in the 30s much of the day. A few showers and wet snowflakes in the Hills will linger into the morning, but we’ll likely see brighter skies as the day progresses. Tomorrow afternoon should be partly to mostly sunny.
The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s tomorrow night.
MONDAY…
Overall, a pleasant day with high pressure in place. We can expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to middle 50s. The wind won’t be much of a bother, although a light southwesterly breeze will pick up during the afternoon.
TUESDAY…
A low pressure system will move into New England on Tuesday. The bulk of the rain and snow shower activity will pass through Upstate New York and Northern New England. However, a passing shower can’t be ruled out in Connecticut. Most of the day will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Plus, our weather will turn briefly milder with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
A northwesterly wind will usher in much cooler air Tuesday night and temperatures will dip into the 30s in many outlying areas by dawn.
WEDNESDAY…
A mostly sunny day, but it will be windy and cool with highs 50-55. There is a good chance winds will gust to 30-40 mph. The air will continue to turn colder Wednesday night. Temperatures will drop to near freezing by dawn and wind chill readings will be in the upper teens and 20s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…
A couple of very chilly days! Despite abundant sunshine, highs Thursday will only be in the 40s. Plus, the northwest wind will remain gusty. Once again, gusts to 30-40 mph can be expected. The wind chill will be in the 20s and 30s!
Thursday night will be quite cold. The sky will be clear and the wind will gradually subside as high pressure moves closer to New England. In many outlying areas, the mercury will dip into the 20s by dawn.
Friday will be bright and sunny and the wind will be much lighter since high pressure will drift across New England. However, temperatures will only reach the upper 40s and lower 50s Friday afternoon.
NEXT WEEKEND…
The nice weather will carry over into Saturday, although morning sunshine should give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. After a chilly start with temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s, the afternoon hours will be a little more comfortable with highs in the 50s.
Our weather will take an unsettled turn on Sunday with clouds and at least some rain expected. Today’s model runs suggest a powerful coastal storm will pass out to sea well to the east of New England. If that happens, we’ll only get some light rain and the wind won’t be too strong. However, if the storm tracks closer to the coast, heavy rain and strong winds would be possible. Since the storm is more than a week away, a lot of things could change and it is something to watch. However, we’ll keep you updated!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
