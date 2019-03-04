WINTER STORM WAYNE
Winter Storm Wayne has blanketed the state with snow! Many towns received a foot of heavy, wet snow. Chaplin picked up 14"! That's the highest total we've seen so far this morning. The storm is now gone and we're under mostly cloudy skies.
For the remainder of the day, it will be windy and chilly with highs in the 30's, but the sun will be out. That will help with some melting today. The evening commute should be problem free, as far as the weather is concerned.
COLD TUESDAY
Tuesday should be partly sunny, breezy and quite cold with lows in the teens and highs 25-30. A few flurries or snow showers are possible during the afternoon.
COLD WEDNESDAY
Another unseasonably cold day. We are forecasting morning lows near 10 degrees, and afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 20s. It’ll feel even colder with a brisk westerly breeze. The sky will be partly sunny, and a few snow showers are possible during the afternoon.
ALSO COLD THURSDAY
The deep freeze will continue! Morning lows will range from 5-15, and afternoon highs will range from 25-30 despite partly to mostly sunny skies.
ANOTHER STORM POSSIBLE BY FRIDAY
Friday morning will be clear and cold with temperatures mostly in the single digits. Clouds will spread over the state throughout the day and snow and rain may develop during the afternoon. Temperatures should rise above freezing, but it’ll still be colder than normal with highs in the 30s.
NEXT WEEKEND
Snow may change to rain but showers will exit and bring a pleasant Saturday. Highs may reach into the low-40s. A new system may bring more mixed precipitation Sunday.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.