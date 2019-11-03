THE FIRST WEEKEND OF NOVEMBER…
Well I hope you didn't forget to turn your clocks back 1 hour before you went to bed last night! Daylight Saving Time officially ended at 2:00 am. That means the sun will rise earlier today, but it will also set earlier. For Hartford, sunrise is at 6:25 and the sun will set at 4:43. Yikes that's early!
Today will be a pleasant day with mostly sunny skies and a brisk northwesterly breeze. Highs will be in the low and middle 50s. High pressure will build into New England tonight. The combination of clear skies and much lighter winds will allow for a big temperature drop. The mercury will dip into the 20s in many outlying areas by dawn and a hard freeze is possible. A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for the immediate shoreline tonight through tomorrow morning. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Southern Fairfield County tonight through tomorrow morning. Bundle up!
MONDAY…
With high pressure in place, tomorrow will be mostly sunny and brisk with highs 50-55. Some partial cloudiness may arrive later in the day.
TUESDAY…
A cold front will approach New England from the west on Tuesday. Sunshine will mix with some clouds and a couple of showers are possible. The air will turn milder with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees. The front will move away to the east of New England Tuesday night. The sky will become clear and temperatures will dip into the 30s.
WEDNESDAY…
High pressure will move into the Northeast on Wednesday and that means we’ll enjoy some pleasant weather, although it will be breezy and a little cooler than normal. Highs will be in the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…
Here is where the forecast becomes very complicated. A storm system will approach New England from the west on Thursday. Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness, and rain could develop by evening. According to the European Model, the storm will move off the coast to the south of New England Thursday night and it will draw colder air into the state. If this happens, rain could mix with or change to snow, and we may be dealing with snow or a wintry mix Friday morning. There is the potential for our first snowfall of the season. Windy and cold weather will take over Friday afternoon with a partly sunny sky.
Meanwhile, the GFS is forecasting a few rain showers Thursday, followed by windy, cold weather Thursday night and Friday. With all of these uncertainties, our forecast for the end of the week comes with a low degree of confidence. However, our forecast is leaning toward the European Model solution for now. We will keep you updated. Stay tuned!
SATURDAY…
At this point, it looks like Saturday will be mostly sunny, but blustery and cold with lows in the 20s and highs 35-40.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
----------------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER 2019…
October went into the record books as a mild and wet month for the Greater Hartford Area. The average temperature was 55.2 degrees at Bradley International, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. Rainfall was 6.94”, which is 2.57” above normal. The warmest temperature was 83 degrees on October 2nd, and the coldest temperature was 33 degrees on the 5th and the 16th. The high temperature on Halloween was 74 degrees, which is a tie for the 2nd warmest Halloween on record!
WINTER STORM ALFRED & SUPERSTORM SANDY…
It was on October 29th in 2011 when a freak pre-Halloween storm named Winter Storm Alfred pounded the state with heavy wet snow. Heavy snow fell in the afternoon and evening, and it all came to an end shortly after midnight. When it was over, 884,000 customers were left in the dark. It was the worst power outage on record for Connecticut! Some customers were without power for 2 weeks. More than a foot of wet snow fell on some Connecticut towns and this happened when many trees still had plenty of leaves. As a result, numerous trees and powerlines came crashing to the ground. Halloween was cancelled or postponed in many communities due to the dangerous conditions.
Exactly 1 year later, on October 29th in 2012, Superstorm Sandy slammed into New Jersey. There was plenty of damage in Connecticut as well with historic coastal flooding. Winds gusted to hurricane force, reaching 76 mph in Groton and Bridgeport. Numerous trees and powerlines were knocked down. It was the state’s 2nd worst power outage on record with more than 856,000 customers left in the dark.
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.