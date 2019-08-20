TUESDAY RECAP…
Today was very warm, but the humidity was much lower. Dew points were in the 50s most of the day, which is quite pleasant. Still, the temperature managed to reach 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport. That means the 5th heat wave of 2019 is now official! The temperature reached 92 degrees on Sunday, 95 degrees yesterday, and now 90 degrees today. We’ve now had 26 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees at Bradley International.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
This evening will be quite pleasant. Temperatures will fall back through the 80s then into the 70s. An approaching warm front will bring increasing cloudiness later tonight, and a few showers could arrive toward dawn. Plus, the air will turn more humid, and areas of fog may form. Overnight lows will range from 65-73.
WEDNESDAY…
The warm front will progress northward through Southern New England tomorrow and the air will become oppressively humid. Dew points will rise into the low and middle 70s. Clouds may mix with some partial sunshine, but there should be enough cloud cover to limit highs to the 80s. A shower or thunderstorm is possible in the morning, but the risk for strong to severe storms will be greatest in the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed most of New England, including all of Connecticut, in a “slight” risk area for severe weather. There is the potential for damaging winds and large hail. An isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Since there will be so much moisture in the air, storms will also produce torrential downpours, which could lead to localized flash flooding. Frequent cloud to ground lightning will also pose a hazard to outdoor activities.
Showers and thunderstorms will linger into tomorrow night, although they will gradually diminish in coverage and in intensity. It’ll be a warm and muggy night with lows in the 60s and lower 70s.
THURSDAY & THURSDAY NIGHT...
A cold front will move across Southern New England on Thursday. While there will be a risk for a shower or thunderstorm, many towns will likely stay dry. The sky will be partly sunny, and it’ll be very warm and humid with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees.
The cold front will settle to the south of New England Thursday night. If a wave of low pressure develops on the front, showers will be possible. Temperatures will dip into the 60s and the humidity will drop thanks to a northerly flow on the heels of the front.
A REFRESHING FRIDAY…
Clouds and possibly a few showers could linger into early Friday morning. However, drier air will overspread the state throughout the day, and the sky is expected to become partly to mostly sunny. The humidity will be much lower, and highs will near 80 degrees! Friday night will be quite pleasant with clear to partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s.
THE LAST FULL WEEKEND OF AUGUST…
A sprawling area of high pressure will be the dominant weather feature in New England throughout the weekend. That is great news for us! Saturday will feature a mostly sunny sky and a dry northerly breeze. Highs will be near 80 degrees. Dew points will be in the 40s and 50s, which is quite pleasant for late August! The mercury will dip solidly into the 50s Saturday night thanks to the combination of clear skies, dry air, and light winds.
Sunday is shaping up to be another very comfortable day. The center of high pressure will drift into Novia Scotia and the wind flow over Southern New England will turn northeasterly. This ocean flow could spread some clouds into the region at some point. Otherwise, we can expect partly to mostly sunny skies and highs 75-80. Dew points will remain in the 40s and 50s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Low pressure will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast Monday and Tuesday and high pressure will be hunkered in over Northern New England and the Canadian Maritimes. If the low tracks close enough to New England, we could have a period of rain. If high pressure remains dominant, the beautiful weekend weather will carry over into at least Monday.
For now, we are going with mostly sunny skies for Monday with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs 75-80. A few showers may be possible by Tuesday and we may see the return of warmer air. For now, we are forecasting partly sunny skies and highs 80-85.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
HURRICANE SEASON UPDATE…
Recently, NOAA, released their updated forecast for the remainder of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season. They now believe there is a good chance this season will be more active than normal. The original forecast released in May expected 9-15 named storms of which 4-8 would reach hurricane strength, and 2-4 hurricanes would reach major hurricane strength (Category 3 or higher). The revised forecast is now calling for 10-17 named storms, 5-9 hurricanes, and 2-4 major hurricanes. A normal, or average, season sees 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes.
One of the key reasons for the upgrade is the absence of an El Nino. Sea surface temperatures in the Eastern Pacific have now returned to normal or neutral levels. When El Nino is present, westerly winds aloft are stronger over the Atlantic Basin. This creates shear in the atmosphere, which can inhibit the development and strengthening of tropical storms and hurricanes. This season, we’ve already had 2 named storms in the Atlantic Basin, Andrea and Barry. The hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th.
A RECORD BREAKING JULY…
July 2019 went into the record books as the hottest month on record for the Hartford Area. Keep in mind, we are talking the hottest month on record, not just the hottest July! The average temperature was 78.2 degrees, which is 4.6 degrees warmer than normal. The previous record was 77.9 degrees in July 2013.
July also set a new record for the greatest number of 90-degree days for any month. The grand total was 19 days! The previous record was 17 days in July 2016.
Both records are quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905 for the Hartford Area. That is 114 years of record keeping!
AUGUST AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
The average, or normal, high for August 1st is 85 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area, and the average low is 63 degrees. By August 31st, the average high drops to 80 degrees, and the average low falls to 58 degrees. Average rainfall for the month is 3.93”. The hottest temperature on record for the month of August is 102 degrees, which occurred on August 9th in 2001. The coolest temperature on record is 36 degrees, which occurred on August 31st in 1965. August 1955 was the wettest month on record with 21.87” of rain. That’s when we experienced devastating flooding in the state due to a tropical one/two punch from Connie and Diane.
We lose quite a bit of daylight during the month of August. Sunrise on August 1st is at 5:44 and sunset is at 8:09. That is 14 hours and 25 minutes of possible sunshine. On August 31st, sunrise is at 6:15 and sunset is at 7:26. That is 13 hours and 11 minutes of possible sunshine, which represents a loss of 1 hour and 14 minutes of daylight!
2019 HEAT WAVES…
The 1st: July 3-6 (93, 94, 92, 96). The 2nd: July 9-14 (90, 92, 90, 91, 91, 93). The 3rd: July 19-21 (91, 98, 100). The 4th: July 28-31 (93, 94, 96,90). The 5th: August 18-20 (92, 95, 90). We’ve now had a grand total of 26 days this year with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradley Int’l Airport, where the official records are kept.
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
