GOOD MORNING! WHAT A NIGHT...
A National Weather Service survey team will investigate the damage that occurred in portions of Southeastern New York and Fairfield County yesterday. We received a number of reports of tree damage in New Canaan and Norwalk. Heavy rain flooded roadways in other parts of the state, including Hartford.
Previous Discussion…
TODAY…
A ridge of high pressure will move into New England and we’ll see a return to tranquil weather. Areas of fog and lingering clouds this morning will give way to a mix of clouds and sunshine as drier air moves into the state. Highs will be in the 70s, which is mild for early October. The normal, or average, high for October 3rd is 68 degrees.
THURSDAY…
In advance of a cold front, there will be a south to southwesterly flow of warmer air. This will help to boost temperatures close to 80° under a partly sunny sky. That front will approach the region from the west and as it arrives late in the day, we can’t rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm. However, the front will have very little moisture to work with by the time it reaches Connecticut.
Cooler air will move into the state later tomorrow night. Temperatures are expected t drop back into the 50s, perhaps the upper 40s in the normally cooler locations.
FRIDAY…
We will end the week on a pleasant note. High pressure will provide mostly sunny skies and the air will be seasonably cool. Highs will range from 65-70. There will be a brisk northerly breeze in the morning, then winds should become lighter in the afternoon and evening.
The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to dip into the 40s Friday night.
THE COLUMBUS DAY WEEKEND…
Overall, we are looking quite good! High pressure will remain in place Saturday. Therefore, we expect mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs close to 70 degrees. A cold front will move across the state late Saturday night and Sunday morning, but it will be moisture starved and showers are unlikely. Lows Saturday night will be in the 50s.
Another area of high pressure will build into New England and Eastern Canada Sunday and Monday, Columbus Day. Sunday should be partly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Cooler air will settle into Southern New England Sunday night and Monday. Temperatures should dip into the lower 50s Sunday night. Highs on Monday will be closer to 70 degrees and the sky should be partly sunny.
TUESDAY…
A big warm-up is on the way for next week and it may start on Tuesday. After a clear, calm, and cool morning, temperatures should rise close to 80 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Beyond Tuesday, temperatures will likely rise even higher.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.