RIGHT NOW
Hurricane Michael is now a dangerous Category 4 hurricane this morning with maximum sustain winds of 140 mph. Michael is moving toward the north at 13 mph. As of 4:00 am, Michael was centered about 140 miles south of Panama City, FL and about 130 miles south-southwest of Apalachicola, FL. Michael will likely make landfall on the Florida Panhandle or in the Big Bend Area this afternoon.
TUESDAY RECAP…
The temperature reached 80 degrees in Windsor Locks yesterday, well above the normal high of 66 degrees for October 9th. The temperature has now reached 80 degrees or higher a total of 99 times this year! 2018 is now tied for 4th place for the greatest number of days in a year with a temperature of 80 degrees or higher. The all-time record for the Greater Hartford area is 112 days, set just a few years ago in 2016.
The air was also quite humid yesterday. Dew point temperatures were in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
A WARM WEDNESDAY...
Today will be the 100th day with a high of at least 80 degrees in Windsor Locks! In fact, today will be warmer than yesterday. High pressure in the western Atlantic will continue to pump the unseasonably warm, humid air into southern New England. A cold front will be draped across Northern New England, but it will remain well to the north of Connecticut throughout the day. Therefore, temperatures should reach 80-85 and dew points will remain in the 60s. The record high for October 10th for the Greater Hartford Area is 89 degrees, set in 1949. Our forecast high of 84 degrees falls short of this record, but it is well above the normal high of 65 degrees for this date.
RAIN LIKELY THURSDAY INTO EARLY FRIDAY…
A cold front will approach New England from the west tomorrow. In advance of the front, there will be a southerly flow of mild, humid air. If tropical moisture from Hurricane Michael is drawn northward into Connecticut, the rainfall could become heavy at times tomorrow and tomorrow night. Michael will slam into the Florida Panhandle today as a Category 4 hurricane. Michael will then weaken over land, but will remain quite strong, probably maintaining tropical storm strength. The center will emerge over water near the border of Virginia and North Carolina early Friday morning. Michael will then move rapidly out to sea to the south of New England Friday afternoon. That means we will not get a direct hit, which has been our thinking all along. However, we could feel some fringe effects in the form of rain and a gusty breeze especially near the coast tomorrow night and Friday morning.
Beyond Friday morning, weather conditions will improve. The sky should become partly sunny and a strong northwesterly breeze will usher in much cooler, drier air. We are forecasting highs around 70 degrees Friday, but the mercury will dip into the 40s Friday night, perhaps the upper 30s in the normally cooler locations.
A BRISK OCTOBER WEEKEND…
High pressure will move into the Northeast during the first half of the weekend. That means Saturday is looking good with partly to mostly sunny skies. However, the air will remain quite cool with highs in the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees. There will be a brisk northwesterly breeze in the morning, but the wind will become lighter later in the day. It’ll be a great day for the Eversource Hartford Marathon/Half Marathon, although it will be a bit chilly especially early in the morning.
Thanks to clear skies and light winds, the mercury will dip into the 30s in many outlying areas Saturday night. Parts of the state could see the first frost of the season!
The forecast for Sunday is better. It now looks like we’ll enjoy partly to mostly sunny skies and seasonably cool temperatures with highs 60-65.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
A developing coastal storm could bring a period of rain Monday afternoon into Monday night. We are forecasting highs in the 60s Monday.
Rain could linger into Tuesday morning, then the sky should become partly sunny as a gusty northwest wind ushers in cooler, drier air. Highs Tuesday should be in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
LAST TUESDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER…
A National Weather Service survey team determined an EF1 tornado touched down in Fairfield County Tuesday afternoon, October 2nd. The tornado began near the intersection of Weed Street and Marshall Ridge Road in New Canaan. It lifted in Norwalk near the intersection of Scribner Avenue and Gillies Lane. It was on the ground for approximately 3.9 miles, from 5:29-5:41 pm. Maximum winds were estimated at 100 mph. The path width was 100 yards. Damage was primarily to trees and cars. Fortunately, there were no injuries. This information is preliminary and subject to change.
The National Weather Service determined another tornado touched down in Mansfield at around 6:12 in the evening. It was a weak EF0 tornado with maximum winds of 70 mph. The maximum path width was 30 yards and the path length was 0.4 miles. Trees were knocked down in a very chaotic pattern from just west of Route 195 between Cemetery Road and Bassetts Bridge Road. It continued moving toward the east-northeast across Cemetery Road and lifted just to the east of the southernmost portion of Echo Road.
SEPTEMBER 2018, WARM AND WET...
The 9th month of the year goes into the record books as a warm and wet month. The average temperature for the 30-day period at Bradley International was 67.1 degrees, which is a tie with September 2016 for the 9th warmest September. Records date back to 1905 for the Greater Hartford Area… that’s 113 years! There was a total of 6.33” of rain, which is 2.45” above normal (other parts of the state were even wetter).
The warmest September on record was in 1921 when the average temperature was 68.9 degrees. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when there was a total of 14.59 inches. That is when the Great New England Hurricane swept through the state with flooding rains and devastating winds.
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.