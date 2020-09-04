HAPPY FRIDAY!
A cold front will move across Southern New England today with little fanfare, just some scattered clouds. Behind hit, much drier air will filter into the state. Given this, we expect dew point values to drop into the upper 40s and 50s during the afternoon! So it will be a comfortably warm end to the week with highs in the low and mid-80s.
Cooler air lags behind the front, arriving tonight. Temperatures will dip into the 50s in many outlying areas by dawn under a mainly clear sky.
THE LABOR DAY WEEKEND…
Overall, the Holiday weekend is looking quite good! Thanks to high pressure, Saturday will be mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, and the air will be dry. Tomorrow night, the mercury will dip into the 50s, which will make for some great sleeping weather so open the windows and let the fresh air in!
By Sunday, a frontal boundary could be close enough to bring a few showers to Massachusetts and possibly Northern Connecticut. Otherwise, we can expect a partly sunny sky. After a cool morning, temperatures will reach the lower 80s during the afternoon. Expect highs at area beaches to range from 75 to 80 thanks to an onshore breeze.
We will round out the Labor Day weekend on a pleasant note. Monday will be mostly sunny, and it will be a great day for outdoor activities with a hint of summer in the air with temperatures trending a bit warmer. Highs will be in the 80s and a nice southerly breeze will develop, so that will keep shoreline highs closer to 80 degrees.
TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, AND THURSDAY…
With a large area of high pressure in the Western Atlantic and an elongated front to our west, a deep southerly flow of warm, increasingly humid air will develop. Tuesday and Wednesday should be rain-free with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Lows will be in the 70s with highs will be in the 80s both days. By Thursday, we’ll introduce the chance for a few showers. It should be mostly cloudy and muggy with highs in the 80s again.
Meteorologists Mark Dixon & Bruce DePrest
---------------------------
A RECORD METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER…
The average temperature from June 1st through August 31st (meteorological summer) was 74.4 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which represents the Greater Hartford Area. This is a tie for the hottest summer on record, and official records date back to 1905! The meteorological summer of 1973 also had an average temperature of 74.4 degrees.
The other record of note was the temperature reaching 90 degrees or higher at total of 39 days, which breaks the previous record of 38 days, set in 1983. The seasonal average is 17 days. Not only was this a record for the meteorological summer, it was also a record for any year. It is still possible to have a few more days 90 or higher in 2020.
Furthermore, it was the driest summer on record for the Greater Hartford Area! Only 4.42” of rain was measured from June 1st through August 31st, which broke the previous summer record of 4.75” in 1965. The deficit was 8.04”. Conversely, at Bridgeport, the deficit was negligible (0.07”) with a total of 10.96” of rain over the same timeframe.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
