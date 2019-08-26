THE 3RD WEEK OF AUGUST...
Temperatures are certainly the big headline as we kick off the new week across Connecticut as they dipped to near record levels (for the Hartford area, the record low is 44 from 1944... normal low is 60). After starting off in the upper 40s and 50s, under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will rebound to the low and mid-70s this afternoon.
High pressure that will allow for today's dry, bright weather moves offshore tomorrow. This will allow for temperatures to trend a bit milder. Also, we'll see at least a mix of sun and clouds. Eventually, a weak storm system that will move through the region Wednesday night, into early Thursday bringing our next and only chance for rain between now and Friday.
Saturday looks to feature dry and warm weather a mix of sun and clouds. Then Sunday, at least as of now, may not be entirely dry as we'll run the risk at least some scattered showers. The same can be said for Labor Day Monday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
