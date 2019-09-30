SEPTEMBER 2019…
September will soon come to an end, and it will go into the record books as a mild, dry month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport will come in at 64.7 degrees, which is 0.9 degrees above normal. Meanwhile, there was only 1.93” of rain at Bradley, which is 1.95” below normal!
The hottest temperature was 92 degrees on the 23rd, and the coldest temperature was 38 degrees on the 19th and 20th.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The last day of September was gorgeous with plenty of sunshine, and highs in the 60s to near 70. The sky will become partly to mostly cloudy tonight as high pressure moves away to the east of New England, and a milder southwesterly flow develops. A few sprinkles are possible. Temperatures will drop through the 60s then into the 50s this evening, but temperatures will likely stay in the 50s across much of the state overnight.
TUESDAY…
We’ll begin the month of October with a brief warm-up! A storm system will track across Southern Canada tomorrow, and high pressure will be centered to the south and east of New England. Between these 2 systems, there will be a south to southwesterly flow of milder air. Highs will be in the 70s tomorrow afternoon. We’ll likely see a mix of clouds and sunshine, and a shower is possible especially across Northern Connecticut during the afternoon and evening. However, most of the state will remain dry.
There may be a better chance for a passing shower tomorrow night. Plus, the air will be mild and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY…
A strong cold front will move across the state from north to south on Wednesday. Before the front arrives, temperatures will reach the 70s. However, Southern Connecticut could be warmer with highs near or just over 80 degrees. It all depends on the timing of the front. Temperatures will drop sharply during the afternoon and evening. Showers are likely Wednesday and a thunderstorm is possible.
The cold front will settle to the south of New England Wednesday night, but clouds and showers will linger. Temperatures will drop to near 50 degrees.
THURSDAY…
A storm system will approach New England from the west on Thursday, while the front hangs up to the south of the region. That means we can expect a cloudy, very cool day with showers or even a few periods of rain. Highs will only be in the 50s.
We can expect more rain Thursday night as the storm center tracks through New England. Thunder is possible as well. Rain should end by dawn Friday.
FRIDAY…
Friday will be partly sunny, but windy and cool with highs ranging from the upper 50s over Northern Connecticut to the middle 60s along the I-95 corridor. The northwest wind could gust to 40 mph.
The wind will gradually subside Friday night as high pressure moves closer to New England. Temperatures will dip into the range of 35-45.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF OCTOBER…
High pressure will give us a beautiful Saturday with plenty of sunshine. After a chilly morning, we can expect a cool afternoon with highs 60-65.
Sunday will start out chilly with lows 40-45, but a developing southerly flow will send milder air our way throughout the day. Temperatures should reach 65-70 Sunday afternoon, and the sky will be partly to mostly sunny.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
A cold front will approach New England from the west on Monday. In advance of the front, there will be a strong southerly flow of mild air. Temperatures could rise well into the 70s, and the air will turn more humid. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy, and a few showers are possible.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.