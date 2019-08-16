TONIGHT…
While it’s been a dry Friday across the state, and most of the evening should also be dry… storms developing to our west will head our way, but as the sun sets they’ll weaken and dissipate. Given this, some rain can’t be ruled out in far western/northwestern CT late evening. Overnight, isolated showers can’t be rules out; also, areas of fog will once again develop. Temperatures will dip into the mid-60s – making for a pleasant night.
THE WEEKEND…
Our forecast for the weekend remains on track. Temperatures will trend warmer, also the humidity will gradually increase. Highs Saturday should be in the low to mid-80s; then Sunday, temperatures should peak between 85 and 90. High temperatures will be a product of sunshine --- if we end up seeing more clouds either day, temperatures will be cooler than what we’re forecasting.
If you’re planning time at area beaches, the 2-day period is looking good! The only catch is that isolated afternoon storms could pop up either day, but if and when they do develop, they should do so across inland areas. However, most of the time, it should be dry. If you’re outdoors and hear thunder, head inside and wait for the storm to pass before going back out.
A HOT START TO THE 3rd WEEK OF AUGUST…
Next week starts out dry, but hot and humid with temperatures in the 90s away from the Sound. With dew points in the 70s, the heat index could exceed the century mark! The heat and humidity will continue into Tuesday with temperatures in the low 90s away from the coast and nearing 90 on the coastline. If we reach 90 degrees or above Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, we’d have ANOTHER heat wave, our 5th of the year! If you’ve been able to give the A/C a break, you’ll certainly need it again… especially with morning lows in the lower 70s!
With regard to rain/storm chances, there will be several timeframes through the middle of the week. There is a chance for an isolated thunderstorm late Tuesday. Then, a cold front appears to push into the region Wednesday, bringing a chance for rain and storms in the evening and overnight hours. Prior to its arrival, it will still be humid, but not as hot. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s for the entire state due to an increase in cloud cover.
REFRESHING THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
After the front pushes out of the region early Thursday morning, we will be left with sun and clouds. With a nice northerly flow, the humidity will decrease as drier air filers into the state; furthermore, it will be a tad cooler as temperatures will top out in the mid-80s for both days. Overnight lows will gradually trend downward as we move toward the weekend.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon and intern Ally Finch
HURRICANE SEASON UPDATE…
Recently, NOAA, released their updated forecast for the remainder of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season. They now believe there is a good chance this season will be more active than normal. The original forecast released in May expected 9-15 named storms of which 4-8 would reach hurricane strength, and 2-4 hurricanes would reach major hurricane strength (Category 3 or higher). The revised forecast is now calling for 10-17 named storms, 5-9 hurricanes, and 2-4 major hurricanes. A normal, or average, season sees 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes.
One of the key reasons for the upgrade is the absence of an El Nino. Sea surface temperatures in the Eastern Pacific have now returned to normal or neutral levels. When El Nino is present, westerly winds aloft are stronger over the Atlantic Basin. This creates shear in the atmosphere, which can inhibit the development and strengthening of tropical storms and hurricanes. This season, we’ve already had 2 named storms in the Atlantic Basin, Andrea and Barry. The hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th.
A RECORD BREAKING JULY…
July 2019 went into the record books as the hottest month on record for the Hartford Area. Keep in mind, we are talking the hottest month on record, not just the hottest July! The average temperature was 78.2 degrees, which is 4.6 degrees warmer than normal. The previous record was 77.9 degrees in July 2013.
July also set a new record for the greatest number of 90-degree days for any month. The grand total was 19 days! The previous record was 17 days in July 2016.
Both records are quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905 for the Hartford Area. That is 114 years of record keeping!
AUGUST AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
The average, or normal, high for August 1st is 85 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area, and the average low is 63 degrees. By August 31st, the average high drops to 80 degrees, and the average low falls to 58 degrees. Average rainfall for the month is 3.93”. The hottest temperature on record for the month of August is 102 degrees, which occurred on August 9th in 2001. The coolest temperature on record is 36 degrees, which occurred on August 31st in 1965. August 1955 was the wettest month on record with 21.87” of rain. That’s when we experienced devastating flooding in the state due to a tropical one/two punch from Connie and Diane.
We lose quite a bit of daylight during the month of August. Sunrise on August 1st is at 5:44 and sunset is at 8:09. That is 14 hours and 25 minutes of possible sunshine. On August 31st, sunrise is at 6:15 and sunset is at 7:26. That is 13 hours and 11 minutes of possible sunshine, which represents a loss of 1 hour and 14 minutes of daylight!
2019 HEAT WAVES…
The 1st: July 3-6 (93, 94, 92, 96). The 2nd: July 9-14 (90, 92, 90, 91, 91, 93). The 3rd: July 19-21 (91, 98, 100). The 4th: July 28-31 (93, 94, 96,90). We’ve now had a grand total of 22 days this year with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradley Int’l Airport, where the official records are kept.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
