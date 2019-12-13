THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
With temperatures at the surface, primarily throughout the CT River Valley early this evening near 32° …areas or pockets of freezing rain are possible (leading to slick travel under foot and under tire, in spots). Elsewhere, it’s a steady rain that is falling. As the evening progresses and temperatures slowly rise, precipitation will become plain rain statewide. Then, the rain becomes heavier tonight as a storm system moves up the coast, gathering plenty of moisture from off the Atlantic Ocean. Temperatures will trend even milder overnight… by daybreak: inland areas could be close to 40; along the shoreline, temps could be near 50!
THE WEEKEND…
Rain will be heavy at times tomorrow morning, then it will become lighter and more scattered during the afternoon. That’s when the center of the storm will start lifting away, to the north of Connecticut. Total rainfall should range from 1-2”, but we could see locally higher totals of 2-3inches. The combination of heavy rain, melting snow, and frozen ground could lead to some poor drainage flood, and some basements may take on some water as well. Also, be mindful of quickly rising water levels if you live along a smaller stream, creek, or river. Highs Saturday will range from 50 to 55.
Tomorrow night, a gusty westerly wind will develop. Rain showers could change to a few wet snow showers over interior portions of the state. Lows will be in the 30s and lower 40s.
Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, and a strong west-northwesterly wind. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s, but the wind chill will be in the 30s most of the day. Wind gusts to 40 mph are possible.
NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will move into the region Monday, briefly. The sky will be mostly sunny to start the day, and the wind will be much lighter. The air will be seasonably cold with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs 35-40. Our next storm system should arrive later Monday. It will likely start as a snowy/wintry mix Monday evening, then change to a mix of sleet and freezing rain Monday night, lasting into early Tuesday. By midday Tuesday, we expect, as of now, a transition over to a chilly rain. The storm center should track near or to the south of Connecticut, and this will keep the cold air in place. Highs should range from the 30s inland to the lower 40s at the coast. Behind the storm, the air will turn sharply cold. The mercury will dip to 15-25 by daybreak Wednesday.
Wednesday will be partly sunny, but windy and cold with highs only in the 20s and lower 30s. Factoring in the wind, it will feel more like the teens! Then at night, temperatures bottom out in the teens.
Thursday should be mostly sunny and cold with highs near 40. It will still be breezy, but not *as* windy. It should subside later in the day.
Friday looks to be party to mostly sunny, but still cold with highs in the 30s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
WINTER STORM ABEL…
Snowfall from Winter Storm Able ranged from 1-2” at the coast to as much as 18.5” in North Granby! The grand total at Bradley International Airport was 16.4”, which makes Abel the biggest snowstorm on record for this early in the season! The previous record was 12.3”, which occurred on October 29th and 30th in 2011 during Winter Storm Alfred.
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.