FRIDAY RECAP...
We started out the day below freezing in many towns across CT. Temperatures bottomed out around 27 degrees in Meriden, Waterbury, and Torrington. But, under an area of high pressure, southerly winds, and mostly sunny skies this afternoon, we rebounded to between 58-61 degrees!
If you're heading to any of the Friday Night football games tonight, you'll want to dress accordingly. Once the sun sets, and we lose the daytime heating (around 6pm tonight) temperatures will begin to fall. Look for game time temperatures to be right around 54 degrees.
THE WEEKEND…
A disturbance out of the Great Lakes will move in overnight, into tomorrow morning. Clouds will be on the increase, and as a result, we will see a period of showers first thing tomorrow. During the middle part of the day, we'll have a mix of clouds and sunshine, and a breeze out of the SW which will result in another fairly mild day. Later in the afternoon, a few more showers may move in, but they appear to be very spotty in nature. Temperatures will climb between 60-65 degrees. A cold front arrives late Saturday, into early Sunday, and that will end our daytime highs in the 60's for the foreseeable future. It will be windy, and chilly on Sunday with highs only between 45-50.
NEXT WEEK…
Overall, next week looks pretty quiet. Monday will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs around 53. Tuesday, a disturbance passes to our north, but will likely still increase our cloud cover. A second burst of chilly air moves in for the middle and end of the week. Then, we're keeping an eye on a potential coastal rain storm for next weekend. One model has one developing, while others don't. So time will tell what happens and we'll be sure to keep you posted!
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Melissa Cole
