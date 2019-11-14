EARLY AFTERNOON UPDATE...
The rest of today will be mostly cloudy… highs inland will be in the upper 30s; shoreline, lower 40s. We’ll end the week tomorrow on a brighter, milder note with highs near/above 50.
The weekend features some uncertainty. Saturday looks to be dry, but cooler (highs in the 30s). Then, Sunday, it will all be about the development and track of a coastal storm --- for the most part, it appears to stay offshore with clouds overspreading CT. However, some models are hinting at some rain Sunday night into Monday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
------------------------------
THIS MORNING…
After a blustery, unseasonably cold day yesterday, we're dealing with another cold morning. As a matter of fact, we tied a record cold this morning at Bradley when the temp dipped to a low of 15 degrees! The record low for the Greater Hartford Area for this date, November 14th, is 15 degrees, set in 1986. The record low for Bridgeport is 20 degrees. That record, also set in 1986, will stand. The good news is the wind is much lighter with high pressure drifting across New England, so while it's certainly cold, it's just not as windy!
TODAY…
High pressure will move offshore to the east of New England today and a south to southeasterly flow will develop. Therefore, the cold air will begin to moderate. Temperatures should reach 40 degrees or higher during the afternoon. The ocean flow will also result in an increase in cloud cover. The sky should become mostly cloudy across most of the state, and there is a chance for a rain or wet snow shower this afternoon. This may be especially true over central and eastern portions of the state.
A rain or wet snow shower is possible tonight. Lows will be near 30, give or take a few degrees.
MILDER FRIDAY…
A storm will begin to move up the coast, and a cold front will move into far Northern New England. Neither system will impact our weather on Friday. We expect a mainly dry day with mostly sunny skies. Plus, the air will turn even milder with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s! The cold front will pass through Connecticut by late tomorrow night, and a northerly flow of colder air will be in place by morning.
THE WEEKEND…
An Arctic high pressure system will roll into Northern New England on Saturday. The northerly flow around that high will deliver a shot of chillier air. Lows Saturday morning will be in the 20s, and afternoon highs will only be in the 30s across most of the state. Shoreline communities may have a shot at 40 degrees. Saturday night will be clear to partly cloudy and cold with lows 15-25.
High pressure will be centered over far Northern New England on Sunday, while low pressure moves northward off the Carolina Coast. The east to northeasterly flow between these 2 systems will likely spread a deck of ocean clouds into Connecticut. It’ll be a chilly day with highs in the 40s at best. For now, we are keeping Sunday dry. The GFS and the European Model are both forecasting dry weather for the second half of the weekend.
NEXT WEEK…
Our weather Monday through Wednesday will greatly depend on the track of a series of ocean storms. We should stay dry Monday and Tuesday with the first storm passing out to sea, well to the east of New England. The second storm will move northward on Wednesday and it could bring snow and/or rain to the state. The GFS is forecasting more of a direct impact from the storm, while the European Model is forecasting a brushing with Connecticut on the western fringe. We’ll keep you updated over the coming days!
RECORD COLD YESTERDAY…
The mercury dipped to a record breaking 22 degrees in Bridgeport yesterday morning. The previous record for November 13th was 23 degrees, set in 1986. The morning low at Bradley International was 19 degrees, which is not a record. The record low for this date is 18 degrees, set in 2001.
When it comes to the coldest high temperature for November 13th, records were broken in Bridgeport and at Bradley International yesterday. The afternoon high in Bridgeport was only 33 degrees. The previous record for the coldest high was 38 degrees, set in 1995. That record was shattered! At Bradley, the high was 32 degrees, which is also a new record. The previous record for the coldest high was 33 degrees, set a long time ago in 1911!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
